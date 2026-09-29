Actor Ayushmann Khurrana believes the idea of a Bollywood “star” has changed with the rise of multiple entertainment platforms and audiences. Speaking at FICCI Frames in Mumbai, the actor said stardom can no longer be defined by a single hierarchy, with influencers, YouTubers and creators building their own audiences. “We are dwelling in multiple universes, where there are multiple worlds of entertainment and there are multiple stars of each world,” he said. For him, stardom is relative, while the story remains central. “Stardom is relative and script is the star. It is not one size fits all,” he added. Ayushmann Khurrana: Stardom used to be an exclusive club, but not anymore

Speaking about his own approach to being accessible to audiences, Ayushmann said that coming from a background in radio and television, interacting with people remains important to him. “For me, the latter works for me, because I’ve come from radio background, and been a TV presenter, so I need to talk to people,” he said.

Elaborating further, he explained that staying connected with people is particularly important because of the kind of stories he wants to tell. “My stories are rooted, I need to talk to grassroot level people, to keep the artist in me alive,” he said.

The actor also spoke about the changing economics of theatrical cinema, pointing to the need for films that can connect with audiences without depending solely on star power or large budgets. Citing Hanuman Ansh and Obsession as examples, he said, “We need to be budget-friendly, connect more with people. It sounds simple but it isn’t.”

For Ayushmann, the belief that the story should be bigger than its lead has been central to his career. “I’ve always believed that films that I do are stories are bigger than the actor,” he said, recalling how he has experimented with different genres over the last two decades.

Now, he feels he is returning to the sensibility that defined his early work. “I’m going back to my core, which is authenticity,” he said, adding that authentic subjects can still draw audiences. That philosophy, he says, also informs his upcoming film Udta Teer. Calling the project a return to his core genre, he said, “I’m going back to my core. It is my genre.”