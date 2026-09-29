JR Smith arrested in Texas: All on charges filed against former NBA star and two-time champion

JR Smith was apprehended on Monday following an automated license plate recognition system identifying the vehicle he was operating and notifying officers of an outstanding warrant, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement officials. JR Smith was arrested on Monday due to an outstanding warrant detected by a license plate recognition system.

Smith was stopped by police and placed under arrest pursuant to a family violence assault warrant, subsequently being processed into the Hunt County Detention Center. His brother, who was accompanying him, assumed control of the vehicle.

The authorities have refrained from disclosing the location of the purported incident, the nature of Smith's connection to the alleged victim, or the extent of injuries that were documented. Furthermore, the identity of the arresting agency and the date of Smith's initial court appearance remain undetermined.

JR Smith mugshot released Smith remains at the Hunt County Detention Center, with detention facility records showing that no bail amount has been established.

Also Read: Why are Alanna Smith and Azzi Fudd not playing today vs Valkyries? Wings injury updateHis mugshot depicts him with an expressionless countenance, gazing directly toward the camera while dressed in a dark detention facility uniform.

JR Smith's career and past jail record Smith had a distinguished 16-season career in the National Basketball Association, securing championship titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 prior to his retirement.

Later, he returned to pursue higher education at North Carolina A&T State University, where he became a member of the golf team and completed his undergraduate degree in Liberal Studies in May 2026.

Smith possesses a prior history of imprisonment, including a 24-day custodial sentence following his guilty plea to reckless driving charges related to a 2007 vehicular accident that resulted in the death of one passenger.

In 2018, Smith received a citation for misdemeanor criminal mischief after discarding a spectator's mobile device into an active construction area. Smith agreed to settle the matter by providing the spectator with $600 in compensation.