‘Leaving vyavastha, not vyakti’: Shehzad Poonawalla resignation letter to BJP. Full text
In his letter, Shehzad Poonawalla expressed “gratefulness, love, affection and highest regard” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday reiterated his decision to quit the party, asking BJP president Nitin Nabin to relieve him of his post and primary membership, citing “pressing financial and personal circumstances” and saying he will move to the private sector.
Here is the full text of Poonawalla’s letter:
Please read this letter in continuation with my last letter dated 30th of July 2026, where I offered to resign unconditionally from all positions and primary membership of the BJP due to pressing financial and personal circumstances.
It was extremely touching and I am indeed grateful that the party refused to accept my resignation letter immediately and requested me to reconsider the decision.
But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP.
The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision.
Without any sense of hurt and only with the sense of gratefulness, love, affection, and highest regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Party President Nitin Nabin Ji, senior leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and General Secretary (Organisation) Shri BL Santosh Ji, I would, with all humility at my command, once again thank the party for the platform and opportunities given to me in the last five years.
As stated earlier, due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector, but wherever possible and in whatever format possible, I will continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.
Like I said, I am only leaving the Vyavastha not the Vyakti or Vichar.
Also Read: Shehzad Poonawalla 'presses' BJP to accept resignation after first letter rejected
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