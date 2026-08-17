‘Government says it is against drugs, but murders are happening’: Stalin targets Vijay

Tamil Nadu Assembly Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday criticised the state government over the law and order situation and alleged that the drug menace was behind several recent incidents of violence in the state, as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay completed 100 days in office. Stalin further said that, acting on the orders of his party leader, the Kallakurichi district party unit had organised a demonstration demanding justice in the case. (PTI)

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin raised the killing of 19-year-old Amudhan in Coimbatore and said that the incident should not be treated as a gang clash.

“Not a gang war, a murder” "In Coimbatore, 19-year-old Amudhan was brutally killed. It's not a gang war, it's a murder. He belongs to the SC community," Stalin said.

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He alleged that Amudhan was killed after providing information about drug-related activities and said that his parents had also raised the same allegation.

"The drugs should have been seized. The main reason behind Amudhan's death is due to drugs. Their parents spoke to me; they said Amudhan was killed because he gave a tip-off about the drug menace," he said.

Stalin further said that, acting on the orders of his party leader, the Kallakurichi district party unit had organised a demonstration demanding justice in the case.

"Based on the orders of our leader, we staged a huge demonstration in Kallakurichi. We cannot overlook this as just another murder; we need to bring those at fault to justice," he said.

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He also referred to the killing of a Class XII student, Dhanush, in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai, alleging that the student had questioned a drug-peddling gang.

"Similar to Coimbatore, in Chennai, Dhanush, a Class XII student, was brutally hacked because he gave a tip-off. The government said they are against drugs, but murders are happening," Stalin said.

He alleged that similar incidents had been reported in other parts of Tamil Nadu.

"I am bringing all these things to the government's attention. All these incidents have happened in the past one week. Not just murders, several sexual assault incidents have taken place in the state," he said.

Stalin urged the government to introduce counselling classes in schools and take stringent action against drugs.

"We urge the government to take counselling classes in classrooms; the government should take stringent action against drugs," he said.

He also referred to several other criminal incidents while raising concerns over the law and order situation. Stalin also referred to alleged sexual harassment incidents and asked the government what measures it intended to take to prevent such incidents.

"Even as the government boasts about its achievements during its first 100 days in office, these very incidents bear witness to the dire state of law and order in Tamil Nadu during this period," Stalin said.

He urged the government to launch sustained awareness campaigns against substance abuse and take firm action to improve the law and order situation.

His remarks came as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay marked the completion of 100 days of governance and highlighted various welfare and investment initiatives under the theme "100 Days of Governance - A Government for Generations."

According to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office, the government's 100-day initiatives have focused on women's safety, farmers' welfare, youth skill development and transparent administration.

While the government highlighted its welfare, investment and administrative initiatives during its first 100 days, Stalin used the Assembly proceedings to press the government on recent crimes, the alleged drug menace and the law and order situation in the state.