Woman kills sister-in-law over jailed brother's insult, dumps body in tank

A woman allegedly stabbed her newlywed sister-in-law to death in Indore’s Nehru Nagar on Thursday after a dispute over an insulting remark about her brother, who is lodged in Damoh Jail in a rape case, police said. The accused, identified as Parvati Bai Kushwaha, allegedly attacked her sister-in-law Vandana with a kitchen knife, striking her twice on the neck. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The accused, identified as Parvati Bai Kushwaha, allegedly attacked her sister-in-law Vandana with a kitchen knife, striking her twice on the neck.

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Dragged, dumped into water tank She then allegedly dragged Vandana’s body outside the house and dumped it into a water tank before leaving the premises to visit her husband, who was undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Hospital.

According to police, the incident was the culmination of tensions between the two women that had been building since Raksha Bandhan.

Vandana had allegedly mocked Parvati over her brother, who is currently in Damoh Jail in connection with a rape case. The remark reportedly angered Parvati and led to a dispute between the two.

The tension resurfaced on Thursday and escalated into a confrontation, police said. During the argument, Vandana allegedly told Parvati that her husband was under her control and that she would be thrown out of the house. Enraged by the remarks, Parvati allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and attacked her sister-in-law.

Vandana had recently married Upendra Patel on August 11 and was living with the family in the Nehru Nagar area.

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Visible injuries, screaming At the time of the incident, Parvati’s children were away at school, while her husband and brother-in-law were both in hospital. This meant there were no other family members inside the house when the attack took place, police said.

Neighbours reportedly heard Vandana screaming during the altercation. However, after the house fell silent, they became suspicious and alerted the police.

When police reached the house, officers searched the premises and found Vandana’s body dumped inside a water tank. She had sustained visible injuries to her neck, police said.

DCP Narendra Rawat said investigators examined CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly showed Parvati leaving the house after the incident. The footage, along with other evidence gathered during the investigation, helped police identify her as the suspected accused.

Police subsequently questioned Parvati in connection with the killing. During interrogation, she allegedly broke down and confessed to attacking Vandana following the argument.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and was later handed over to Vandana’s family. Parvati was arrested on Friday and further investigation into the case is underway.