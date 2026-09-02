23-year-old woman kills uncle inside Delhi house, aide kept watch outside: Police
Police said they scanned multiple CCTVs and found that a woman was involved, who was later identified as the niece of the deceased
A 60-year-old man was allegedly robbed and killed by his niece and three others inside his house in Delhi’s Rohini area, while one of them kept watch outside on Tuesday evening, police said. Three of them, including the niece, were arrested, police said.
According to police, the deceased, Rakesh Khanna, a cardiac patient who lived with his wife in Rohini sector 3, was alone at his house when his niece and others attacked him and stole ₹1.5 lakhs cash and gold jewellery from his house.
At the time of the incident, his wife was at a local market, police said. Senior police officers said his wife reached home at 8.15pm and found the house ransacked. When she entered her room, she found Khanna lying unconscious on the floor.
“The man was rushed to the hospital by his family members where he was declared dead. The scene was inspected by the local police team in association with the FSL and crime team. Prima facie, investigation showed that at about 7:30pm, three persons entered the house while the fourth associate kept a watch outside,” deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said.
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Investigators initially questioned neighbours and locals but couldn’t find anything. They then checked old footage and found the accused had planned the murder for days.
“On investigation, it was found that the accused persons had conducted a recce prior to the murder. Footage from August 30 confirmed this. The family members said Rs. 1.5 lakh in cash and certain gold jewellery articles are missing” said the DCP.
Police said they scanned multiple CCTVs and found that a woman was involved, who was later identified as the niece of the deceased.
“The niece, Simran Taneja, 23, was arrested as the main conspirator. She had roped in others to do recce, rob her uncle and kill him” said an officer.
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Taneja is a primary school teacher. Police said they also arrested her associates, Chirag, 23, who’s a gym trainer and Paras, 18, who’s a class 12th student. Police said another accused, a gym owner, is on the run and raids are being conducted to catch him. Police have registered a case of murder and robbery.
“The motive behind the murder, the sequence of events and the planning done by the accused are being ascertained. We are questioning all the accused,” DCP said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More