22-yr-old woman found dead in Shahbad Dairy house; husband, child missing

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was found dead inside the bathroom of her house in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, while her husband and one-year-old child reportedly went missing, police said on Sunday. The matter came to light on Saturday morning when the brother of the victim, went to her house and found her body. (Representational image)

The motive behind the woman’s death is not clear, and no arrests have been made so far.

The matter came to light on Saturday morning when the brother of the victim, identified as Sabila Khatoon, went to her house and found her body. Her brother alleged that he had been trying to reach her by phone since Friday, but in vain.

DCP (outernorth) Shobhit Saxena said information was received at Shahbad Dairy police station regarding the death of a woman in Prahladpur Bangar area.

“The body was found lying inside the bathroom of the house. There were no visible external injuries. The body was shifted to BSA Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination,” said the DCP.

The complainant, Md. Gulab, the woman’s brother, said his sister married Md. Lalbabu about two years ago and gave birth to a child last year.

Lalbabu works in a nearby factory. “It’s not clear if someone attacked the woman and her family or if the husband killed the wife and fled with the child,” a police officer said.

Police are searching for her husband and child, and a probe is underway, the officer added.