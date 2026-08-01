New Delhi, A man's death under suspicious circumstances triggered protests and police deployment in Rohini on Saturday, with family members blocking the road, placing mattresses and bedding, disrupting traffic for several hours, and alleging that the landlord beat him to death, officials said. Man's death sparks protest in Delhi's Rohini; police await post-mortem report

Police said the exact cause of death would be known only after the postmortem.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Ganesh, lived in a rented accommodation in Budh Vihar.

Following his death, family members, including women, and residents blocked the Budh Vihar Phase-1-Kanjhawala Road, demanding strict action.

Police later removed the protesters and restored traffic movement.

Senior police and district administration officers remained at the scene as a precautionary measure, and additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

According to preliminary enquiry, Ganesh was allegedly consuming liquor with some people on Friday night.

Police said during the gathering, tenants noticed him lying face down and informed his family members. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead during treatment.

Police said no visible external injury marks were found on the body during the preliminary examination, but stressed that no conclusion could be drawn until the postmortem report is received.

Officers said allegations made by the family are being examined and every possible angle is being investigated.

They maintained that the exact cause of death, whether due to assault, a medical condition or any other reason, would be established only after the autopsy findings and other forensic evidence are available.

Police appealed to people not to heed rumours and said appropriate legal action would be taken based on the investigation's outcome.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.