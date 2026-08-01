‘She had no idea’: Artist sketches foreign woman at airport, her reaction melts hearts

A simple act of kindness at an airport has left social media users smiling. An artist decided to sketch the portrait of a foreign woman while she waited at the terminal, without her knowing she was being drawn. What followed after he handed over the finished artwork has become the highlight of the video. Artist gifts a hand drawn portrait to a foreign woman at the airport. (Instagram/@iconic_arts_)

The video was shared on Instagram by artist Bobby Saladi. The caption reads, "A foreigner's reaction made my day."

In the video, the artist is seen quietly sketching a portrait of a woman seated at an airport. Unaware that she is the subject of the artwork, the woman continues waiting while he carefully completes the drawing.

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Once the portrait is finished, the artist hands it to the man sitting next to the woman, who then passes it on to her. Looking pleasantly surprised, she smiles as she takes the sketch and walks over to thank the artist in person. Her heartfelt reaction and bright smile leave the artist visibly delighted.

Take a look: