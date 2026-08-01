‘She had no idea’: Artist sketches foreign woman at airport, her reaction melts hearts
An airport sketch turned into a memorable moment after an artist gifted a foreign woman her portrait.
A simple act of kindness at an airport has left social media users smiling. An artist decided to sketch the portrait of a foreign woman while she waited at the terminal, without her knowing she was being drawn. What followed after he handed over the finished artwork has become the highlight of the video.
The video was shared on Instagram by artist Bobby Saladi. The caption reads, "A foreigner's reaction made my day."
In the video, the artist is seen quietly sketching a portrait of a woman seated at an airport. Unaware that she is the subject of the artwork, the woman continues waiting while he carefully completes the drawing.
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Once the portrait is finished, the artist hands it to the man sitting next to the woman, who then passes it on to her. Looking pleasantly surprised, she smiles as she takes the sketch and walks over to thank the artist in person. Her heartfelt reaction and bright smile leave the artist visibly delighted.
Take a look:
How did social media react?
The video prompted plenty of warm reactions from viewers, with many appreciating both the artwork and the exchange between the artist and the woman.
One user wrote, "She is beautiful." Another commented, "She's so cute, and your drawing is also so beautiful." A third said, "They appreciate it more."
Many praised the woman's gesture of walking over to thank the artist. "Appreciating your work by walking up to you is a great sign of respect," one person wrote. Another added, "They know how to show respect."
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Some comments focused on the emotion the video evoked. "I don't know why I'm blushing," one user wrote, while another said, "Human reactions are all the same."
Others wished they could experience something similar themselves. "I wish someone would draw a portrait of me like this. It would make my day," read one comment. Another user summed up the sentiment by writing, “Artists create beautiful moments in life by bringing smiles to people's faces.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More