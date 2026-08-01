Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria strike gold as Indian boxers dominate Commonwealth Games 2026
CWG 2026: Boxers Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria won gold medals at the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games.
Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria capped off a sensational Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with a gold medal on Saturday. The 24-year-old defeated Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado in the women's 54kg final to bring the first boxing gold medal for India in the 23rd edition of the Games. Just minutes later, Jaismine won the top prize, defeating Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in the women's 57kg final. The day can be truly monumental for India as the country has the chance to bring home 10 boxing golds.
Speaking of Preeti, he fought the final bout in blue. The contest started with Delgado landing a series of blows on her. However, Preeti hit back with a strong backhand. This was enough for Preeti to take the upper hand, and just like that, she won the opening two rounds as all five judges scored her a perfect 10.
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The final round then saw Delgado trying to land her punches on the Asian champion’s body. However, Preeti’s impressive footwork helped her thwart the oncoming attacks. And just like that, Preeti sealed the contest 5-0, winning gold.
Speaking of Jaismine, she delivered a dominant 5-0 victory over Walsh, a four-time CWG medallist with gold (2022) and silver (2014, 2018).
All you need to know about Preeti and Jaismine
Preeti announced herself as one of India's brightest boxing prospects after excelling in age-group competitions, performances that paved the way for her entry into the senior national team. Her rapid rise continued in 2023, when she made her debut at the World Boxing Championships and earned qualification for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
One of the defining moments of her campaign came in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games, where she produced an impressive victory over two-time Asian champion Zhaina Shekerbekova. The win guaranteed her a podium finish, and she eventually settled for the bronze medal while also securing an Olympic quota for India in the women's 54kg division.
On the other hand, Jaismine first drew attention at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning a bronze medal in the women's 60kg division on her debut. She followed that up by representing India at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she bowed out after losing the quarterfinal.
Her domestic dominance has been equally impressive. After winning the Elite Women's National Boxing Championships in 2023, she reclaimed the title in 2025 while also being adjudged the tournament's Best Boxer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More