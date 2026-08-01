Besties, Beats and Bollywood: 10 Must-Have Songs For Your Friendship Day Playlist

Every occasion is incomplete without good music. As we celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday having a Bollywood playlist to dedicate to your close friends is a must. Whether you are looking for something emotional, nostalgic anthems, or fun party numbers, these hits capture every shade of yaari. Take a look: A still from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dil Chahta Hai Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan: For all the retro souls, this iconic track from the film Yaarana (1981), featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan, is the ultimate emotional ode to a lifelong friend. Sung by the late singer Kishore Kumar, it became a staple for Friendship Day.

Atrangi Yaari: The track from Wazir (2016) is sung by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, who also feature in the song. It is a heartfelt tribute to loyal friends who stand together through life’s toughest moments. Dedicate this song to your friends and let them know how special they are to you.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Don't call yourself 'close' if you haven't imagined singing this song, from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), for your bestie. Sung by Arijit Singh and picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, it celebrates those friends who stay by your side through every phase of life and the promise that true friendship always comes first.

Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The: Revisit your college/school days with this track from Chhichhore (2019) featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and the ensemble cast. The song by Arijit Singh celebrates old friendships, shared laughter, unforgettable memories, and the bonds that remain close to the heart through every stage of life.

Yaaron Dosti: No school or college farewell is complete without this 1999 song. Sung by the late singer KK, the track from his album Pal, is a tribute to friends who become family. It celebrates the joy of having friends who stand by you, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai: Friendship Day is an occasion that playfully celebrates mischievous, fun-loving friends whose pranks, teasing, and endless antics make every day memorable and entertaining. Tell me a better song than this, from Chashme Baddoor (2013), to dedicate to your crazy friends; I'll wait.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge: This has to be the OG friendship song, winning hearts across generations, from boomers to Gen Z and even Gen Alpha. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey and picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and the late Dharmendra, this track from Sholay (1975) is yet another powerful track dedicated to true friends who are always there for you no matter what.

Dil Chahta Hai: The ideal travel playlist song for every road trip with friends. The song from Dil Chahta Hai (2001) featuring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, and vocals by Shankar Mahadevan capture the joy of living in the moment and cherishing friendships that make life beautiful.

Jaane Kyun: If you have friends whose presence instantly makes life happier, someone who brings out your carefree side, then this lively track from Dostana (2008), featuring actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, is the perfect song to dedicate to them this Friendship Day.

Yaari Hai Imaan: Millennials assemble! This retro track from Zanjeer (1973) could be the perfect choice to dedicate to your close friends, letting them know you haven't forgotten them. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Pran, the song celebrates loyalty, trust, and the promise of being there for each other through every challenge.