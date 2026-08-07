Think an air cooler won’t work in humidity? These models might surprise you, and they’re on sale

Air coolers vs humidity: These models may still make sense, and they’re on sale (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Make your next Purchase at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Think air coolers don’t work in humidity? There’s some truth to that. Air coolers rely on water evaporation to bring down the temperature, and when the air is already loaded with moisture, evaporation slows considerably. That means you may not get the cooling you expect, and running the water pump continuously can make the room feel damp or sticky.

But that doesn’t automatically make every air cooler a bad buy during humid weather. Factors such as ventilation, cooler type, airflow and how you use the unit can make a difference. For homes with good cross-ventilation, an air cooler can still provide a useful breeze and some relief, particularly when humidity is not at its peak.

If you’re looking for one during the monsoon, we’ve rounded up air coolers currently available on sale, along with the features and specifications worth checking before you buy.

How to use an air cooler the right way during monsoon? During the monsoon, an air cooler can sometimes make a room feel more humid instead of cooler. The key is to use it differently from how you would during hot, dry weather.

Keep the room well ventilated: Open a window or door slightly so humid air can escape. A cooler works best when there is proper cross-ventilation.

Use less water in humid weather: You don't always need to keep the water pump running continuously. Try using the fan mode when humidity is already high.

Avoid using the cooler in a closed room: A closed room traps the moisture added by the cooler, making the air feel sticky and uncomfortable.

Turn off the water pump when it feels too humid: If the room starts feeling damp, switch off the cooling function and use the cooler only as a fan.

Clean the cooling pads regularly: Monsoon moisture can encourage mould, algae and unpleasant odours. Clean and dry the pads regularly.

Don't place it directly against a wall: Leave some space around the cooler so air can circulate properly and moisture doesn't accumulate around the unit.

Use it when humidity is relatively lower: If the weather is particularly humid or rainy, an air cooler may offer little cooling. On such days, a fan or dehumidifying AC can be more effective.

Simple rule: During monsoon, don't treat an air cooler like an AC. Use the water pump only when evaporation can actually happen, and rely on ventilation to prevent excess moisture from building up.