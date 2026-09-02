MUMBAI: A minor dispute between two groups of friends led to a murder at Andheri East on Monday night. Shivam Kanojia alias Gabbar was killed by five young men, of whom Abdul Razzaq was arrested by the Sahar police. The rest remain at large. Marol youngster killed in altercation with rival group

Shivam and his friends as well as the group that attacked him—Razzaq, Raj Singh, Amit Chaudhary, Abhishek Shukla and Abhay Jha—are all residents of the Marol Pipeline area. The complainant, Rohit Negi, is a first-year BCom student at a local college. A year ago, Rohit had an altercation with Jha; following this, both registered cases against each other, and frequent quarrels continued between them.

“On Sunday night, after dinner, Rohit, along with his friends Shivam, Saurabh, Shiva, Shivansh, Sonu, and Lala, went to the Annawadi truck parking area on motorcycles,” said a police officer. “The five accused also arrived there.”

The officer said that the accused were under the influence of alcohol and began hurling abuses at Rohit when they saw him. “Abhishek threatened that he would not let Rohit leave the place alive, after which the entire group charged at Rohit and his friends,” he said. “A fight broke out. Abhishek rushed towards Rohit to attack him, Raj and Amit assaulted Shiva, and Abhay, Sonu, and Lala attacked Shivansh. When Shivam stepped in to rescue Shiva, the five accused turned on him.”

After the altercation, the youngsters prepared to leave on their motorcycles. As Shivam was getting on to Saurabh’s motorcycle, Raj pulled out a knife and struck him on the neck, continuing to assault him even when he fell to the ground. Rohit tried to intervene but was attacked as well. Shivam was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Upon learning of the incident, the Sahar police arrived at the scene. They registered a case based on the complaint filed by Rohit and immediately arrested Abdul Razzaq.