CM orders magisterial probe, FIR against building owner over Satya Niketan PG collapse

"Those found responsible will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of the law," said the CM.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Satya Niketan boys’ PG building collapse and directed that an FIR be filed against the building owner, following an on-site review and preliminary assessment.

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DCP's statement Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said an FIR has been registered against building owner Hariram and others at the South Campus police station.

The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken at the ground floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons. A total of 10 people have been rescued till now. Four were declared brought dead and one succumbed to injuries during treatment. The rescue operation is still undergoing,” said the DCP.

On being asked whether the renovation work was going on at the ground floor or the building’s basement, the DCP said that their preliminary investigation suggested it was on the ground floor.

“However, further probe will give the clear picture,” He added