DU colleges open doors to anguished students of nearby PGs after building collapse in Satya Niketan

Surjit, a second year BA student of Aryabhatta College also said that Delhi University colleges like ARSD and Venkateshwara have welcomed the students. “College buildings have opened their doors for students. Many students from nearby PGs have shifted to nearby colleges. ARSD, Venkateshwara College, have welcomed students,” he said.

ARSD College opened its canteen and said that arrangements for students' accommodation was also being made. Gyantosh Jha, principal of ARSD college, said, "We have opened the college canteen for students to have food. We have made arrangements for stay of the students at the nearby community centre and gurdwara. We will assess the situation tomorrow." Track updates on Satya Niketan building collapse

Following the deadly collapse of a PG hostel building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, several colleges of the Delhi University have opened doors to the students of the nearby PGs.

How are rescue operations being conducted at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse?

How are rescue operations being conducted at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse?

Why did the Delhi University colleges decide to assist students from nearby PGs after the building collapse?

Why did the Delhi University colleges decide to assist students from nearby PGs after the building collapse?

Venkateshwara College also announced a holiday for tomorrow in view of the situation in Satya Niketan where three students died and many are still trapped after a PG building collapsed. Many of the students residing in the PG are students of DU colleges nearby.

Also read: 'Pillar shifted, building collapsed': Delhi CM on how boys' PG crashed down; vows action against those responsible

The Hostel Administration of Maitreyi College also said that it would arrange accommodation for students who require it.

“In light of the unfortunate incident in Satya Niketan, we want to make sure that all Maitreyi students staying in or around the area are safe and have access to help if needed. The Hostel Administration of Maitreyi College will also arrange accommodation for students who require it, along with necessary arrangements,” the college said in a post on Instagram.