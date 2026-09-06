'Pillar shifted, building collapsed': Delhi CM on how boys' PG crashed down; vows action against those responsible

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the old boys’ PG building in Satya Niketan was undergoing construction and renovation work when excavation in the basement caused a pillar to shift, ultimately bringing the entire structure crashing down. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Satya Niketan PG building collapse site, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab) Gupta, who visited the site as rescue operations continued, said 11 people had been rescued so far and vowed that those responsible for the collapse would not be spared. "The building was old, and some construction and renovation work was underway. Some kind of excavation was being carried out in the basement, due to which a pillar shifted and the entire building collapsed.

Deep Dive What caused the building collapse in South-West Delhi's Satya Niketan? How many people were affected by the building collapse in Satya Niketan? What actions are being taken against those responsible for the building collapse?

CM Rekha Gupta also visited the site in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan and said 11 people had been rescued so far. As rescue teams continued their search for those trapped under the debris, Gupta said the building was being used as a paying guest accommodation and warned that those responsible for the collapse would face action. "I am going to the hospital. We need to understand the condition of all those who have been rescued. I can say this much: whoever is responsible for this, whether it is the building owner or an official, will not be spared.