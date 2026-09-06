'Pillar shifted, building collapsed': Delhi CM on how boys' PG crashed down; vows action against those responsible
CM Rekha Gupta said the building was being used as a paying guest accommodation and warned that those responsible for the collapse would face action.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the old boys’ PG building in Satya Niketan was undergoing construction and renovation work when excavation in the basement caused a pillar to shift, ultimately bringing the entire structure crashing down.
Gupta, who visited the site as rescue operations continued, said 11 people had been rescued so far and vowed that those responsible for the collapse would not be spared.
"The building was old, and some construction and renovation work was underway. Some kind of excavation was being carried out in the basement, due to which a pillar shifted and the entire building collapsed.
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CM Rekha Gupta also visited the site in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan and said 11 people had been rescued so far.
As rescue teams continued their search for those trapped under the debris, Gupta said the building was being used as a paying guest accommodation and warned that those responsible for the collapse would face action.
"I am going to the hospital. We need to understand the condition of all those who have been rescued. I can say this much: whoever is responsible for this, whether it is the building owner or an official, will not be spared.
11 people rescued so far: Delhi CM
"The building was being used as a PG, and children were inside. All agencies are continuously working. Our priority is to save the lives of these children first. The rescue operation will continue in the same manner. All officials are present here, and there will be no shortage of any kind. However, the guilty will not be spared."
Meanwhile, two people were killed in the building collapse near Satya Niketan, authorities said, as rescue operations continued at the site.
“A total of seven people were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, and one person was brought to Safdarjung Hospital. Of those brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, two were declared brought dead,” the AIIMS Trauma Centre said.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities continued rescue operations at the site to determine whether anyone else remained trapped under the debris.
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site to assess the situation and oversee the ongoing search and rescue operations.
(With inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More