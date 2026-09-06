Building collapses in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, several feared trapped

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several people feared trapped inside, police said. Delhi building collapse: Several feared trapped, rescue operation underway (Screengrab from X/@ANI)

Eight fire tenders are present at the site as rescue personnel are currently carrying out operations to search for and evacuate people who are trapped under the debris.

The Delhi Fire Services received an alert about the collapse around 1.30 pm, following which a rescue operation was launched.

More details are awaited.