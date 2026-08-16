‘Explanation unacceptable’: CM Vijay condemns killing of three Tamil men by Karnataka forest department

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay strongly condemned the killing of three Tamilians who were allegedly suspected to be poachers by Karnataka Forest Department officials, calling the department’s explanation of the incident “unacceptable”. Tamil Nadu chief minister CM Vijay said he strongly condemns the killings, which he termed as 'massacre'. (PTI)

In a post on X, the official handle of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) shared his statement, in which he said the three men were shot dead in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in Karnataka.

“It is heartbreaking that Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area. I strongly condemn this massacre.”

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Vijay's statement Vijay said the circumstances surrounding the deaths required a thorough and impartial investigation, and criticised the explanation given by the Karnataka Forest Department.

“The explanation provided by the Karnataka Forest Department regarding this incident is unacceptable,” he added.

Calling for those responsible to be held accountable, Vijay said a high-level investigation should be conducted into the incident and that the families of the victims must receive assistance from the Karnataka government.

“An honest investigation must be conducted regarding this brutal incident. A high-level investigation committee should be constituted, and appropriate punishment should be meted out to those responsible. The Karnataka government must provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims.

I strongly urge the Karnataka government to take appropriate measures to ensure that no such incident occurs again.”