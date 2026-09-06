CJP slams PM Modi for reviving ‘Dimagi Naxal’ remark at SRCC: ‘Give hope, not stupid labels’

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving his “Dimagi Naxal” attack against the “young, questioning generation” during his address at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said the prime minister could have used the occasion to address concerns around education, jobs and student welfare. CJP co-conveners Saurav Das with Ashutosh Ranka slammed PM Modi's mention of 'Dimagi Naxal' in his address at SRCC (HT Photo) The remarks came after Modi, who was addressing a gathering at SRCC’s centenary celebrations, said those supporting ideas he had criticised were being “exposed” after he mentioned “Dimagi Naxals” in his Independence Day speech last month. “As soon as I gave the ‘Dimagi Naxal’ homeopathy pill, all the ‘Dimagi Naxals’ started coming out one by one. And now the public is also seeing the true colours of those who are encouraging this illness,” Modi said in an indirect attack on his critics. ‘Could have spoken about education, jobs’

Deep Dive What did Prime Minister Modi criticize during his speech at SRCC? Why did the CJP respond negatively to Modi's remarks at SRCC? How did Modi's address at SRCC differ from discussions on student issues?

The remarks sparked a sharp reaction from the pressure group as its co-convener, Saurav Das said Modi’s decision to label a “questioning younger generation as Dimagi Naxals” at one of India’s premier colleges was “among the most shameful things a Prime Minister can do”. “Wow. Going to one of India’s premier colleges and once again branding a young, questioning generation as “Dimagi Naxals” has got to be among the most shameful things a Prime Minister can do. And on Teacher’s Day,” Das wrote in a post on X. Das said Modi could instead have addressed issues affecting students and teachers at SRCC. “He could have spoken about why SRCC’s own teachers have had to protest over denial of medical and childcare leave. He could have promised SRCC’s students better infrastructure that’s crumbling. He could have acknowledged the crushing pressure of hyper-competition they face,” he said. Das accused Modi of using Teacher’s Day to target young people who question those in power. “A Prime Minister should give the young hope, not such stupid labels. He should answer their questions, not vilify them for asking. What a pathetic state of affairs,” Das added.