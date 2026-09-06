Salman Khan tells Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti ‘baap pe mat jaana’ during Bigg Boss 20 premiere. Watch
Bigg Boss Season 20, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Know all about it.
Season 20 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on the evening of September 6. The makers dropped a new promo ahead of the show, featuring actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, a Season 4 contestant. But this time around, he’s not there to compete. His daughter, musician Rhiti Tiwari, will be taking part instead.
Rhiti Tiwari on Bigg Boss 20
A new promo for Bigg Boss 20 reveals that Rhiti will be one of the contestants. The promo begins with Manoj coming on stage while singing a song, and Salman pulls his leg about wanting to be on the show again. However, the actor-politician says he’s only there to drop off his daughter, Rhiti. The musician then takes the stage and delivers a performance.
Salman then advises her, “Ghar ke andar, ande lo lekar kabhi fight nahi karna (Do not fight over eggs when inside the house).” He also added, “Ae baap pe mat jaana. (Don’t talk about my father),” as Manoj grinned and covered his face. Rhiti cracked a ‘baap’ joke in return, making her father and Salman crack up.
Salman is referring to the infamous fight between Manoj and Dolly Bindra in Bigg Boss 4 over eggs. Even as the former wanted an omelette for breakfast, the latter wanted him to finish the leftovers first, leading to a fight. The moment when Manoj said, “Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (The kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father),” and Dolly responded with, “Baap pe bolna nahi,” has since become a meme.
About Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar at 9 PM and Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The makers have been dropping promos to tease the show’s contestants, one of whom is expected to be Badshah’s estranged wife, Isha Rikhi. Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan’s brother, Karan Wahi’s ex, Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, Khushi Dubey, are some of the names circulating. Even boxing legend Mary Kom’s name has been brought up as one of the rumoured contestants.
The makers have also unveiled glimpses of the new Bigg Boss house, which features a quirky mix of fantasy-inspired elements and modern design. It features décor inspired by Alice in Wonderland, along with a shark-themed pool, a giant pink teapot that flows into a couch and a hot-air balloon transformed into a seating area. The house has been designed this season, taking inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland. It also has two secret rooms and 104 cameras, which will keep a close watch on the contestants throughout their stay.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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