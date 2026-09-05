Isha Rikhi speaks out amid Badshah divorce buzz and Bigg Boss 20 speculation: ‘It's shocking to hear’

She wrote, “There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. Its shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you.”

Taking to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Isha Rikhi addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage. The actor expressed shock over the reports doing the rounds and urged both the media and the public not to believe unverified claims about her personal life.

Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has finally spoken about her separation from Badshah , but the actor is not ready to put the details of their relationship out in the open. Isha and Badshah had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years before getting married in a low-key ceremony. The marriage came to light in March 2026 when Isha’s mother shared pictures from the wedding online. Now, she has taken to Instagram to speak up after her Bigg Boss 20 promo was unveiled on Friday night.

Isha Rikhi’s emotional story fuels Bigg Boss 20 speculation Isha’s comments come amid fresh speculation about her possible entry into Bigg Boss 20, after a recent promo showed a mystery female contestant opening up about a painful relationship. With her face blurred, the contestant is seen getting emotional while recalling what she went through after falling in love and losing trust in someone. She says, “Mujhe pyaar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya (breaking down in tears). Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh…”

The makers have not revealed who the contestant is, and there has been no confirmation from Isha or the show that she is part of the new season. Still, the promo has led many viewers to speculate that the actress could be the person behind the blurred face, particularly given everything that has unfolded in her personal life recently.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi confirm their separation The couple addressed their separation through matching statements on social media, asking for privacy as they move on with their lives. Badshah wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

They also made it clear that they would not be discussing the matter any further. “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” their statement read.