OM postponed: Dhanush avoids clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, says film won't release on Diwali too for Suriya's Scene

Dhanush is fresh off his National Awards win for Best Actor (Special Mention) and Best Tamil Film. Yet he seems to have dived headfirst into work as he is gearing up for the release of OM. Turns out, the film will not be releasing on its original October 16, 2026 date. Dhanush has announced why the team made this decision weeks before release. Dhanush has not yet revealed when Om will release so fans will have to wait.

What Dhanush said Taking to X, Dhanush wrote, “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges.”

He added why, “Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we all have admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date.”

He shared, “At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of the cinema and industry in mind.”

“We will announce our new release date very soon,” he concluded.