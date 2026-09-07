Bramayugam to Thaniyavarthanam: 5 best roles of Mammootty's career as the actor turns 75

I have never been scared of an actor's teeth on screen. Mammootty's Kodumon Potti in the 2024 Malayalam folk horror film Bramayugam , managed to send chills down my spine just by his twisted laughter. He is somewhat of a monster, hiding behind a polite facade. Mammootty is unforgettable in the littlest of mannerisms he includes in the character, completely transformative in his screen presence and tone. It is a layered and deeply nuanced performance that deservedly won him the National Award.

Mammootty is one of the best actors of Indian Cinema. This is a statement that have been often repeated and deservedly so, because the actor has time and again delivered deeply powerful performances in his decades-long career. Now at 75, he has a line-up that is nothing but impressive. He has worked with several newcomers and starred in a variety of genres, but if there's one guarantee in a Mammootty film, it is he himself- that he won't leave the audience empty-handed. Something about his performance always lingers.

Thaniyavarthanam Mammootty is devastating as a man cornered by his family, and society as a whole, in Sibi Malayil's Thaniyavarthanam. As Balan, Mammootty is able to capture the gradual decline of a respectable man who drowns himself in misery amid age old practices in a parochial ecosystem of superstition. His entire body slowly crumbles, and the scene where even his students go against him is heartbreaking to watch. Mammootty conveys the pain and the humiliation with incredible delicacy.

Vidheyan I am excited to see what Mammootty has cooked up with Adoor Gopalakrishnan again in Padayaatra. The director has inarguably extracted two of the best performances from Mammootty's career. And although I love his performance as Basheer in Mathilukal, I am inclined to list his magnificient work in Vidheyan here. As the tyrannical landlord Patelar, Mammootty is a force of ungovernable fury and ruthlessness here. Even in just a glance or the way he sits on his chair, Mammootty is able to wield his dominance and his power. So much so, that even when the frame does not include him, the viewer is constantly reminded of his absence- as if he is silently lurking behind the screen, noting down every little action.