Mammootty dedicates record-breaking Best Actor win at Kerala State Film Awards to the audience who ‘embraced’ Bramayugam

The Kerala State Film Award winners for 2024 were declared on Monday, and veteran actor Mammootty won the Best Actor title for the horror film Bramayugam. It marked a record-breaking win for the actor, who had previously won the same award 6 times. He now holds the record for most wins in the category, surpassing Mohanlal and Urvashi, who have 6 each. (Also read: Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Mammootty breaks record with 7th Best Actor win, Manjummel Boys sweep) Mammootty in a still from Bramayugam, which fetched him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

What Mammootty shared

Mammootty has now reacted upon winning the award, thanking the audience for showering so much love on the black-and-white horror film where he played the role of Kodumon Potti. He wrote on X, “Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol , Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea, Premalu and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards.”

He added, “A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love.”

About Bramayugam

Bramayugam, released in 2024, is a period folk horror thriller film written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The film won critical acclaim and was a box office success. Meanwhile, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas won the special jury mention for Best Actor for Kishkindha Kaandam and ARM, respectively.

Mammootty had previously won Best Actor for Adiyozhukkukal; Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Mrigaya, Mahayanam; Vidheyan, Ponthan Mada, Vatsalyam; Kaazhcha; Paleri Manikyam; and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Mohanlal had congratulated Mammootty via his X account on Monday. He wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards! Special love to my Ichakka for winning Best Actor, congratulations to Shamla Hamza for being honoured as Best Actress, and to Chidambaram for the Best Director award. A huge round of applause to Manjummal Boys for winning Best Movie. Appreciation also to Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Jyothirmayi, and Darshana Rajendran for their exceptional performances this year.”