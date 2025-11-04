Shamla Hamza shot for Feminichi Fathima while nursing her 6-month-old; know all about the Kerala State Film Award winner

The Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday evening, and Shamla Hamza bagged a Best Actress award for her second film, Feminichi Fathima. The film, directed by Fasil Muhammed, was released in theatres in October after its screening at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala last year. Shamla, a former radio jockey turned actor, was even nursing a six-month-old while shooting for the film. Know all about it. Shamla Hamza plays the titular role in Fasil Muhammed's Feminichi Fathima.

Shamla Hamza was nursing baby while shooting Feminichi Fathima

Shamla is a native of Thrithala, Palakkad and debuted with the 2022 film 1001 Nunakal, directed by Thamar KV. While playing the titular Fathima, a mother of three in her second film, the actor was nursing her own baby during the film’s shooting. Talking about Feminichi Fathima after its screening at IFFK last year, she remarked that many were “waiting for such a simple definition of feminism” that is explored in the film. She spoke to OnManorama about nursing her six-month-old daughter while shooting for it and said, “It has been difficult, like for any mother. But my director and the crew were extremely supportive and gave me the space and time to look after my baby even amid the shoot.”

Feminchi Fathima wins three state awards

Apart from the Best Actress award for Shamla, Feminchi Fathima also won the Second Best Film and Best Debut Director awards. Shamla’s debut film director, Thamar, is one of the producers for her second film. Talking to ANI, she said, “This is my second movie, and I am so happy and excited that I received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. I got a chance for this movie only because of 1001 Nunakal. I am really thankful to the team and director Fasil Muhammed.” Shamla also expressed happiness about receiving a congratulatory message from Mammootty, who had won the Best Actor award for Bramayugam.

26 films were shortlisted for the state awards from the 128 films made in 2024 that were submitted for consideration. Feminichi Fathima tells the story of a housewife who lives in a coastal town with her orthodox husband. Her attempts to replace a mattress in the house begin to challenge patriarchy and turn into a symbol of her independence. Kumar Sunil, Viji Viswanath, Pushpa Rajan, and Praseedha also star in it.