Prakash Raj says National Film Awards are compromised and do not deserve Mammootty: ‘Files and piles are getting awards’

The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday evening. Manjummel Boys and Bramayugam won multiple awards. Actor Prakash Raj served as the jury chairman for the awards this year and attended a press conference to discuss the winners and the awards presented.

What Prakash Raj shared

During the event, Prakash Raj was asked about his experience serving as a jury member for the Kerala State Film Awards and his thoughts on Mammootty's chances of winning the National Film Awards. He said, “I don't mind saying that National Film Awards are compromised. I am so happy to be a jury chairman of Kerala because when they called me, they said we need an outsider who is experienced, and we will not poke our hands into it, and we will let you take the decision."

He added, "That is not happening in the National Awards, and we see it. When files and piles are getting awards! When such sort of a jury and such sort of a national government… they don't deserve Mammukka.”

Mammootty's award wins

Mammootty has previously won National Awards in the Best Actor category three times, for his performances in Mathilukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Ponthan Mada, Vidheyan, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Over the years, several fans have complained that Mammootty has deserved recognition many times but has been overlooked by the jury.

His Kerala State Award win for Bramayugam this year marked his seventh win in the category, the highest for any actor. Mohanlal and Urvashi both tie with six wins each in the same category. Survival drama Manjummel Boys won the Best Film honour at the Kerala State Film Awards as well as the Best Director award for Chidambaram.