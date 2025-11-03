Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Mammootty breaks record with 7th Best Actor win, Manjummel Boys sweep

The winners for the 55th Kerala State Film Awards have been announced. The names were announced by Minister for Culture and Films Saji Cherian during a ceremony held at Ramanilayam, Thrissur. The seven-member jury, led by Prakash Raj, was present at the ceremony. Mammootty and Shamla Hamza won the acting prizes while Manjummel Boys was adjudged as the Best Film. Kerala State Awards 2025 full list of winners: Mammootty won Best Actor, while Manjummel Boys won a total of 9 awards.

With the Best Actor win, Mammootty has broken the record for most wins in the category with 7 wins. Mohanlal and Urvashi have 6 each. Mammootty had previously won Best Actor for Adiyozhukkukal; Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Mrigaya, Mahayanam; Vidheyan, Ponthan Mada, Vatsalyam; Kaazhcha; Paleri Manikyam; Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Actor (Male): Mammootty for 'Bramayugam'

Best Actor (Female): Shamla Hamza for 'Feminichi Fathima'

Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval for 'Manjummel Boys'

Best Character Artist (Female): Lijomol Jose for 'Nadanna Sambhavam'

Best Character Artist (Male): Soubin Shahir ('Manjummel Boys') and Sidharth Bharathan ('Bramayugam')

Special Jury Award for Acting (Male): Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali for 'ARM' and 'Kishkindha Kaandam'

Special Jury Award for Acting (Female): Jyothirmayi for 'Bougainvillea' and Darshana Rajendran for ‘Paradise’

Best Second Film: 'Feminichi Fathima'

Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed for 'Feminichi Fathima'

Best Popular Film: 'Premalu'

Special Jury award for women/transgender people: Payal Kapadia for 'All We Imagine As Light'

Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage for 'Paradise'

Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for 'Bougainvillea'

Best VFX: 'ARM'

Best Dance Choreographer: Sumesh Sunder, Jishnudas M.V. for 'Bougainvillea'

Best Costume Design: Sameera Saneesh for 'Rekhachithram' and 'Bougainvillea'

Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for 'Bougainvillea' and 'Bramayugam'

Best Sync Sound: 'Pani'

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam for 'Bougainvillea'

Best Background Score: Christo Xavier for 'Bramayugam'

Best Adapted Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for 'Bougainvillea'

Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid for 'Manjummel Boys'

Best Lyricist (Male): Vedan for 'Kuthanthram' from 'Manjummal Boys'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy for 'Aarorum' from 'Am Ah'

Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar for 'Kiliye' from 'ARM'

Best processing lab/colorist: Shree Warrier for 'Manjummel Boys' and ‘Bougainvillea’

Best Sound Mixing: Fazal A.Backer, Shijin Melvin Hutton for ‘Manjummel Boys’

Best Sound Design: Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair for 'Manjummel Boys'

Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery for 'Manjummel Boys'

Best Editor: Sooraj ES for 'Kishkindha Kaandam'

Best Art Direction: Ajayan Chalissery for ‘Manjummel Boys’

Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Sayonara Philip for 'Barroz'

Best Dubbing Artist (M): Bhasi Vaikom for ‘Barroz’

Best Book on Cinema: Penpaattu Thaarakal - Malayala Cinemapattukalile Pennaavishkaarangal by C.S. Meenakshi

Best Article on Cinema: ‘Maayunna Nalukettukalum - Malayalam Cinemayum Maarunna Bhaavukathvangalum’ by Valsan Vathussery

Special Jury Award for Article of Cinema: ‘Samayathinte Vistheernam’ by Noufal Mariyam Blathoor