Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram announces new film titled Balan; first look poster out

Malayalam director Chidambaram has announced his next project after the critically acclaimed and superhit film Manjummal Boys in 2024. The new movie is titled Balan. Taking to his Instagram handle, director Chidambaran shared the first-look poster of the film. Following the success of Manjummel Boys, Director Chidambaram announced his next film Balan, featuring a new cast.

The screenplay is penned by Jithy Madhavan, who made his mark with hits Romancham and Aavesham. Balan' will feature a completely fresh cast of newcomers, chosen through auditions.

Balan's first look unveiled

The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banner of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The makers have not revealed the release date of the film.

The poster features a semi-naked boy who is holding a wooden stick in his right hand against a floral background. The shooting of the film has finally started, as announced by KVN Productions.

The music of the movie is composed by Sushin Shyam, while the cinematography will be handled by Shyju Khalid. The film will be edited by Vivek Harshan.

Taking to their Instagram handle, KVN Productions shared the first-look poster and wrote, "Lights, camera... BALAN! KVN Productions & Thespian Films proudly present #Balan -- that's officially gone on floors!"

About Chidambaram's latest projects

Director Chidambaram is popularly known for his Manjummel Boys, which also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and Ganapathi, amongst others. It was released in 2024.

Drawing inspiration from true events, it tells the tale of a group of friends who encounter misfortune during their 2006 vacation at the Guna caves. At the box office, the film reportedly raked in more than ₹200 crore globally.

It was released in theatres in February last year. The film was released on Disney Hotstar following the theatrical release.