'I want to wash Modi ji's feet and drink that water': Border actor Sudesh Berry calls PM Modi ‘avatar of Lord Vishnu’

The actor went on to question the contribution of those involved in the protests, suggesting that public service should focus on welfare activities rather than demonstrations. "These are all useless people. They have no work for the country. If you genuinely want to serve society, build gardens for children, make old-age homes for senior citizens and provide treatment to people. Simply sitting at Jantar Mantar and protesting will achieve nothing," he said.

In a July 28 podcast, Accompany Akki, Berry said he was unfamiliar with the Cockroach Janta Party and dismissed the organisation, claiming it was taking the country "backwards." "I don't know AGP, CGP... I don't even recognise these people. I only know that they are pulling the country backwards," he said.

Actor Sudesh Berry has sparked discussion with his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as an "avatar of Lord Vishnu " and saying he would wash the Prime Minister's feet and drink the water if given the opportunity. During a recent conversation with Accompany Akki, the Border actor also criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and questioned the purpose of its protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. (Also read: Mamta Kulkarni reacts to Mahira Sharma's Ranaji 2.0, says the original is 'etched in people's minds' )

Berry also took a swipe at the organisation's name, saying, "They formed a party using the name of some strange creature. Why don't they create a hyena party?"

Speaking about Prime Minister Modi, Berry defended him against criticism. "What wrong has Narendra Modi done? Let him sell tea. He has travelled around the world selling tea," he said.

‘I want to wash Modi ji's feet and drink that water’ When reminded that he had once washed his mother's feet as a mark of respect, Berry said he would do the same for the Prime Minister if he ever got the chance.

"Now I want to wash Modi ji's feet and drink that water, if you can arrange a meeting with him. I have never met him and I don't know him personally. Just as we have not seen God but still worship him, I respect Modi ji in the same way," he said.

He added that his admiration went beyond political affiliations. "There is nothing wrong in that, is there? I respect him beyond parties and beyond politics, as a human being," Berry said.

The actor also claimed that "Ram Rajya has arrived" in India, saying it was something that could only be experienced rather than explained. He further praised Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying they were working for the country's progress.