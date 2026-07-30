'I want to wash Modi ji's feet and drink that water': Border actor Sudesh Berry calls PM Modi ‘avatar of Lord Vishnu’
Sudesh Berry has praised PM Narendra Modi in a recent interview, calling him an 'avatar of Lord Vishnu' and defending him against criticism.
Actor Sudesh Berry has sparked discussion with his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as an "avatar of Lord Vishnu" and saying he would wash the Prime Minister's feet and drink the water if given the opportunity. During a recent conversation with Accompany Akki, the Border actor also criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and questioned the purpose of its protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. (Also read: Mamta Kulkarni reacts to Mahira Sharma's Ranaji 2.0, says the original is 'etched in people's minds' )
Sudesh Berry praises PM Narendra Modi, criticises CJP
In a July 28 podcast, Accompany Akki, Berry said he was unfamiliar with the Cockroach Janta Party and dismissed the organisation, claiming it was taking the country "backwards." "I don't know AGP, CGP... I don't even recognise these people. I only know that they are pulling the country backwards," he said.
The actor went on to question the contribution of those involved in the protests, suggesting that public service should focus on welfare activities rather than demonstrations. "These are all useless people. They have no work for the country. If you genuinely want to serve society, build gardens for children, make old-age homes for senior citizens and provide treatment to people. Simply sitting at Jantar Mantar and protesting will achieve nothing," he said.
Berry also took a swipe at the organisation's name, saying, "They formed a party using the name of some strange creature. Why don't they create a hyena party?"
Speaking about Prime Minister Modi, Berry defended him against criticism. "What wrong has Narendra Modi done? Let him sell tea. He has travelled around the world selling tea," he said.
‘I want to wash Modi ji's feet and drink that water’
When reminded that he had once washed his mother's feet as a mark of respect, Berry said he would do the same for the Prime Minister if he ever got the chance.
"Now I want to wash Modi ji's feet and drink that water, if you can arrange a meeting with him. I have never met him and I don't know him personally. Just as we have not seen God but still worship him, I respect Modi ji in the same way," he said.
He added that his admiration went beyond political affiliations. "There is nothing wrong in that, is there? I respect him beyond parties and beyond politics, as a human being," Berry said.
The actor also claimed that "Ram Rajya has arrived" in India, saying it was something that could only be experienced rather than explained. He further praised Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying they were working for the country's progress.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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