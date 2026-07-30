Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj predicts '100% Oscar' for Ramayana, asks Ranbir Kapoor to 'not pollute your Vaani anymore'
Nitish Bharadwaj has showered praise on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, predicting an Oscar win while urging Ranbir Kapoor to choose culturally rooted roles.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer has won praise from audiences and celebrities alike, and the latest to join the chorus is veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj. Best known for portraying Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, Bharadwaj applauded the film's scale, visual effects, performances and music. He also predicted global recognition for the magnum opus while praising director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash bring the spectacle and aura, but where are the emotions? | Ramayana trailer review )
Nitish Bharadwaj predicts Oscars for Ramayana
Taking to social media, Bharadwaj wrote, "100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat's next gift to world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor."
He also praised the film's production values, adding, "Tens of awards for Production Design & DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFX & AI. Thanks to the great music maestro Hans Zimmer for collaborating with Indian cinema."
Bharadwaj had special words for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, calling them the next generation of powerhouse performers. "Ranbir now at par with Ranveer as the next two unbeatable Dhurandhars. Yash — welcome to global cinema," he wrote.
However, the veteran actor also urged Ranbir to recognise the responsibility that comes with portraying Lord Ram. Referring to his previous role in Animal, Bharadwaj hoped the actor would choose films that reflect India's cultural values in the future.
‘Please do not pollute your Vaani’
"So no more Animal even if the goldmine is offered to you. Please do not pollute your Vaani anymore. Bharat has enough stories to satiate your acting prowess," he wrote.
Bharadwaj also expressed hope that audiences would embrace Sai Pallavi as Sita and that the film would capture the spiritual essence of the epic through its music. He added that he wanted to hear Tulsidas' chaupais accompanied by traditional instruments like the mridangam and manjira.
Concluding his note, the actor said he plans to watch Ramayana at least five times as a tribute to the years of effort that went into making the film.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The trailer has impressed viewers with its grand scale, cutting-edge VFX and an epic soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. While Yash's menacing portrayal of Ravana has emerged as one of the biggest talking points, the makers have kept Sunny Deol's Hanuman appearance under wraps, building anticipation ahead of the film's Diwali 2026 release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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