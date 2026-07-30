Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj predicts '100% Oscar' for Ramayana, asks Ranbir Kapoor to 'not pollute your Vaani anymore'

Bharadwaj had special words for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, calling them the next generation of powerhouse performers. "Ranbir now at par with Ranveer as the next two unbeatable Dhurandhars. Yash — welcome to global cinema," he wrote.

He also praised the film's production values, adding, "Tens of awards for Production Design & DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFX & AI. Thanks to the great music maestro Hans Zimmer for collaborating with Indian cinema."

Taking to social media, Bharadwaj wrote, "100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat's next gift to world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor."

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer has won praise from audiences and celebrities alike, and the latest to join the chorus is veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj. Best known for portraying Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, Bharadwaj applauded the film's scale, visual effects, performances and music. He also predicted global recognition for the magnum opus while praising director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash bring the spectacle and aura, but where are the emotions? | Ramayana trailer review )

However, the veteran actor also urged Ranbir to recognise the responsibility that comes with portraying Lord Ram. Referring to his previous role in Animal, Bharadwaj hoped the actor would choose films that reflect India's cultural values in the future.

‘Please do not pollute your Vaani’ "So no more Animal even if the goldmine is offered to you. Please do not pollute your Vaani anymore. Bharat has enough stories to satiate your acting prowess," he wrote.

Bharadwaj also expressed hope that audiences would embrace Sai Pallavi as Sita and that the film would capture the spiritual essence of the epic through its music. He added that he wanted to hear Tulsidas' chaupais accompanied by traditional instruments like the mridangam and manjira.

Concluding his note, the actor said he plans to watch Ramayana at least five times as a tribute to the years of effort that went into making the film.