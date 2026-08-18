Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju film grosses ₹150 crore

On Tuesday, Vishwanath & Sons ’ production house, Sithara Entertainments, announced that the film grossed ₹150 crore worldwide in four days. “That's Sanjay Vishwanath & His Glory. AIMED & HIT the bullseye with 150Cr+ Worldwide Gross in just 4 days,” they wrote, making the announcement. They had also announced that the film grossed ₹100 crore worldwide even before its first weekend.

Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Venky Atluri’s age-gap romance, Vishwanath & Sons, was released in theatres last Friday. The film starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju opened to good reviews and has since grossed ₹150 crore worldwide. It managed to gross the ₹100 crore mark in two days, according to the filmmakers.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹65.95 crore net in India in four days. Adding the ₹45 crore in overseas gross to the ₹76.27 crore domestic gross, the film has collected ₹121.27 crore so far. If we go by the production house’s figures, the new film has outperformed Suriya’s recent hit Karuppu, which collected ₹141 crore worldwide in four days. It remains to be seen if it outpaces its ₹300 crore lifetime haul, the highest in Suriya’s career.

About Vishwanath & Sons Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments. It was released in theatres in Tamil and Telugu. It stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles, apart from Suriya and Mamitha.

It tells the story of Sanjay Vishwanath, an industrialist and Olympic medal-winning pistol shooter, who has a baby via a surrogate in the US to placate his mother. When the baby has a medical emergency, he reaches out to the young surrogate. He ends up with more than what he bargained for when she falls for him, despite their 20-year age gap.