Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju film grosses ₹150 crore
Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Venky Atluri's film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in an age-gap romance.
Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Venky Atluri’s age-gap romance, Vishwanath & Sons, was released in theatres last Friday. The film starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju opened to good reviews and has since grossed ₹150 crore worldwide. It managed to gross the ₹100 crore mark in two days, according to the filmmakers.
Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office
On Tuesday, Vishwanath & Sons’ production house, Sithara Entertainments, announced that the film grossed ₹150 crore worldwide in four days. “That's Sanjay Vishwanath & His Glory. AIMED & HIT the bullseye with 150Cr+ Worldwide Gross in just 4 days,” they wrote, making the announcement. They had also announced that the film grossed ₹100 crore worldwide even before its first weekend.
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹65.95 crore net in India in four days. Adding the ₹45 crore in overseas gross to the ₹76.27 crore domestic gross, the film has collected ₹121.27 crore so far. If we go by the production house’s figures, the new film has outperformed Suriya’s recent hit Karuppu, which collected ₹141 crore worldwide in four days. It remains to be seen if it outpaces its ₹300 crore lifetime haul, the highest in Suriya’s career.
About Vishwanath & Sons
Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments. It was released in theatres in Tamil and Telugu. It stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles, apart from Suriya and Mamitha.
It tells the story of Sanjay Vishwanath, an industrialist and Olympic medal-winning pistol shooter, who has a baby via a surrogate in the US to placate his mother. When the baby has a medical emergency, he reaches out to the young surrogate. He ends up with more than what he bargained for when she falls for him, despite their 20-year age gap.
“With Vishwanath & Sons, Venky is smart enough to answer most of the questions that pop through your head while watching the film. He delivers a comedy-drama that’s self-aware in places and blind to its own trappings in others. Think of the film as something similar to Jean Webster’s novel Daddy-Long-Legs. Except Venky is aware that this is not 1912, so he’s careful about how he lets Sanjay and Maddy’s relationship unravel,” reads HT’s review of the film.
The film’s team celebrated its ₹150 crore success in Chennai on Tuesday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.