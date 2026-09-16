Tigmanshu Dhulia says Bollywood stops filmmakers from making good art: ‘People who greenlight projects have zero vision’

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has said that every film is a struggle for artistes these days, adding that those in the Hindi film industry who greenlight projects have "zero vision" and stop storytellers from exploring good work on screen. Tigmanshu Dhulia has spoken about the death of creativity in Hindi cinema. (Photo: Kartikeya Chaturvedi)

Tigmanshu Dhulia questions formula The acclaimed director, known for films such as Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster questioned the industry obsession with formula films despite its inconsistent results. In an interview with PTI, the filmmaker said, “Every film is a struggle. If you want to say a story in a different way, this industry stops us from making good art. The people who greenlit projects here have zero vision. So, you are cursed.”

The filmmaker blamed producers and those greenlighting projects in the Hindi film industry, saying they are stifling creativity, despite formula not working. “If you are making films in India, you will always be stopped from doing good work. You won't be allowed to do it. What's their ratio (producers)? They have a higher ratio of flops. Despite following the rule, they are still failing,” Tigmanshu added.

Tigmanshu Dhulia on Ghamasaan The director said that his latest film, Ghamasaan, starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi, faced hurdles despite being a commercial film. He added that it "hurts a lot" that the film, which was originally intended for the big screen, could only release on OTT. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.

The filmmaker reiterated that Ghamasaan is not an ‘unconventional’ film. “It is a commercial film. They don't understand whether it is a commercial film or not. It is a simple name 'Ghamasaan'. There are gun and bullets. It is a simple story. The story is conventional,” the 59-year-old added.