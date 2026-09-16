Tigmanshu Dhulia says Bollywood stops filmmakers from making good art: ‘People who greenlight projects have zero vision’
Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has taken a dim view of the promotion of creativity in Hindi cinema.
Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has said that every film is a struggle for artistes these days, adding that those in the Hindi film industry who greenlight projects have "zero vision" and stop storytellers from exploring good work on screen.
Tigmanshu Dhulia questions formula
The acclaimed director, known for films such as Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster questioned the industry obsession with formula films despite its inconsistent results. In an interview with PTI, the filmmaker said, “Every film is a struggle. If you want to say a story in a different way, this industry stops us from making good art. The people who greenlit projects here have zero vision. So, you are cursed.”
The filmmaker blamed producers and those greenlighting projects in the Hindi film industry, saying they are stifling creativity, despite formula not working. “If you are making films in India, you will always be stopped from doing good work. You won't be allowed to do it. What's their ratio (producers)? They have a higher ratio of flops. Despite following the rule, they are still failing,” Tigmanshu added.
Tigmanshu Dhulia on Ghamasaan
The director said that his latest film, Ghamasaan, starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi, faced hurdles despite being a commercial film. He added that it "hurts a lot" that the film, which was originally intended for the big screen, could only release on OTT. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.
The filmmaker reiterated that Ghamasaan is not an ‘unconventional’ film. “It is a commercial film. They don't understand whether it is a commercial film or not. It is a simple name 'Ghamasaan'. There are gun and bullets. It is a simple story. The story is conventional,” the 59-year-old added.
Tigmanshu Dhulia's work
Ghamasaan, Tigmanshu's latest film, is streaming on ZEE5. The gangster drama stars Rajpal Yadav alongside Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi. The filmmaker is now working on a movie adaptation of Hindi writer Uday Prakash's short story, Dilli Ki Deewar. It is called Wo Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahin. Details of the plot have been kept under wraps, but sources indicate that the story is set against the backdrop of a slum in Delhi. Shooting has reportedly already been completed. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, and is expected to release later this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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