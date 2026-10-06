How does menopause affect women’s heart health? Cardiovascular surgeon with 25 years of experience reveals 3 risks

The first impact on women's heart health during menopause is an increase in blood pressure. High blood pressure is a significant risk for cardiovascular disease, but why does it happen with menopausal women? Dr Jeremy explained, “As estrogen decreases, so does nitric oxide in the vessel wall. Nitric oxide relaxes the blood vessels. As nitric oxide decreases, blood vessels become very rigid, and blood pressure rises.”

In a video shared on October 5, Dr Jeremy London, a US board-certified cardiovascular surgeon, explained how menopause impacts women's heart health. According to him, menopause is the ‘perfect storm for increased cardiovascular risk for women’. He listed three reasons why that is the case. Let's find out:

Menopause is a natural and inevitable biological process for anyone who has functioning ovaries and menstruates . It marks the permanent end of a woman's reproductive years, officially diagnosed after going 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. While it may be a natural process, it carries some health risks, especially for heart health.

2. Cholesterol increases Menopausal women's cholesterol also increases. According to Dr Jeremy, as estrogen decreases with menopause, the liver—which is the command centre—can't clear ApoB particles and the dangerous atherogenic lipoprotein from the blood as effectively as before. This increases cardiovascular risk.

3. Increase in visceral fat Visceral fat is an independent endocrine organ in and of itself, according to Dr Jeremy. In menopausal women, this increases the risk of insulin resistance and affects cholesterol management as well.

So, what should you do? According to Dr Jeremy, if menopause is a future headwind, this is a chance to double down on lifestyle changes. “If you're in the midst of menopause, this is an opportunity to seek guidance from a menopause expert because there are options. Just because something is inevitable, it doesn't mean suffering has to be,” he added.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. The heart surgeon has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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