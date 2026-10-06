How does menopause affect women’s heart health? Cardiovascular surgeon with 25 years of experience reveals 3 risks
Menopause signifies the end of reproductive years and poses health risks, particularly for heart health. Dr Jeremy London highlights the risks.
Menopause is a natural and inevitable biological process for anyone who has functioning ovaries and menstruates. It marks the permanent end of a woman's reproductive years, officially diagnosed after going 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. While it may be a natural process, it carries some health risks, especially for heart health.
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In a video shared on October 5, Dr Jeremy London, a US board-certified cardiovascular surgeon, explained how menopause impacts women's heart health. According to him, menopause is the ‘perfect storm for increased cardiovascular risk for women’. He listed three reasons why that is the case. Let's find out:
1. Increased blood pressure
The first impact on women's heart health during menopause is an increase in blood pressure. High blood pressure is a significant risk for cardiovascular disease, but why does it happen with menopausal women? Dr Jeremy explained, “As estrogen decreases, so does nitric oxide in the vessel wall. Nitric oxide relaxes the blood vessels. As nitric oxide decreases, blood vessels become very rigid, and blood pressure rises.”
2. Cholesterol increases
Menopausal women's cholesterol also increases. According to Dr Jeremy, as estrogen decreases with menopause, the liver—which is the command centre—can't clear ApoB particles and the dangerous atherogenic lipoprotein from the blood as effectively as before. This increases cardiovascular risk.
3. Increase in visceral fat
Visceral fat is an independent endocrine organ in and of itself, according to Dr Jeremy. In menopausal women, this increases the risk of insulin resistance and affects cholesterol management as well.
So, what should you do?
According to Dr Jeremy, if menopause is a future headwind, this is a chance to double down on lifestyle changes. “If you're in the midst of menopause, this is an opportunity to seek guidance from a menopause expert because there are options. Just because something is inevitable, it doesn't mean suffering has to be,” he added.
Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. The heart surgeon has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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