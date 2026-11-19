The Princess of Wales wore a monochromatic ensemble, which featured a sharply tailored, single-button blazer with structured shoulders and a flattering silhouette. She teamed the jacket with matching wide-leg trousers, creating a streamlined look.

For the occasion, Kate opted for a custom deep-plum pantsuit by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, bringing a sophisticated touch of contemporary tailoring to her diplomatic wardrobe. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Kate Middleton serves modern power dressing in ivory pantsuit, Prince William keeps it casual in pinstriped blazer on day 2 of India visit )

Kate Middleton’s India tour wardrobe has been a masterclass in power dressing, with a series of chic pantsuits offering plenty of style inspiration. On Wednesday, November 18, the Princess of Wales and Prince William wrapped up their three-day visit to India with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adding a subtle contrast to the rich plum hue, Kate wore a crisp white top underneath the blazer. She accessorised the outfit with a structured dark handbag, delicate jewellery and understated styling, keeping the overall look polished without appearing overly formal. Her brunette hair was worn loose in soft, voluminous waves, while her natural makeup added to the refined finish.

Prince William, meanwhile, opted for a timeless navy-blue suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a navy tie featuring a subtle white polka-dot pattern. He completed his look with polished black formal shoes and a classic wristwatch. The Prince of Wales kept his styling traditional and sharp, making for a sophisticated sartorial pairing alongside Kate.