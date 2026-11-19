Kate Middleton wears custom Gaurav Gupta plum pantsuit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Prince William opts for classic navy suit
Kate Middleton and Prince William wrap up their India tour with a meeting with PM Narendra Modi. The Princess of Wales wears a custom Gaurav Gupta pantsuit.
Kate Middleton’s India tour wardrobe has been a masterclass in power dressing, with a series of chic pantsuits offering plenty of style inspiration. On Wednesday, November 18, the Princess of Wales and Prince William wrapped up their three-day visit to India with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
For the occasion, Kate opted for a custom deep-plum pantsuit by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, bringing a sophisticated touch of contemporary tailoring to her diplomatic wardrobe. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Kate Middleton serves modern power dressing in ivory pantsuit, Prince William keeps it casual in pinstriped blazer on day 2 of India visit )
Kate Middleton stuns in plum pantsuit
The Princess of Wales wore a monochromatic ensemble, which featured a sharply tailored, single-button blazer with structured shoulders and a flattering silhouette. She teamed the jacket with matching wide-leg trousers, creating a streamlined look.
Adding a subtle contrast to the rich plum hue, Kate wore a crisp white top underneath the blazer. She accessorised the outfit with a structured dark handbag, delicate jewellery and understated styling, keeping the overall look polished without appearing overly formal. Her brunette hair was worn loose in soft, voluminous waves, while her natural makeup added to the refined finish.
Prince William, meanwhile, opted for a timeless navy-blue suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a navy tie featuring a subtle white polka-dot pattern. He completed his look with polished black formal shoes and a classic wristwatch. The Prince of Wales kept his styling traditional and sharp, making for a sophisticated sartorial pairing alongside Kate.
Kate Middleton's cheery red look for maternity hospital visit
Earlier in the day, Kate stepped out solo for a poignant visit to Mumbai’s Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, where she spent time connecting with mothers from different walks of life. For the engagement, the Princess of Wales brought a vibrant touch to her diplomatic wardrobe in a striking cherry-red ensemble by British designer Emilia Wickstead. The outfit featured a tailored dress paired with a matching short-sleeved blazer.
Kate complemented the bold red look with a pair of chocolate-brown slingback heels by Manolo Blahnik, adding a subtle contrast to the vibrant hue. She elevated the ensemble further with statement gold jewellery, including a striking cuff bracelet and geometric chandelier earrings that brought an elegant touch of glamour to her outfit.
Staying true to her signature beauty aesthetic, Kate wore her brunette hair in a deep side part, styled into loose, voluminous curls that cascaded over her shoulders. Her understated makeup completed the look, allowing the bold red ensemble and statement accessories to take centre stage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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