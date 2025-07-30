Kate Middleton’s Dukan Diet: What's this high protein weight loss diet that even Princess of Wales reportedly swears by?

The Dukan diet is a high-protein, low-carb weight loss plan that Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly followed to shed extra kilos before her wedding to Prince William (Prince of Wales) in 2011, and even after her pregnancies. According to the Dukan Diet website, the diet was created in the 1970s by the French general practitioner Dr Pierre Dukan. While on the diet, you are only allowed to eat the 100 specified 'natural foods'. Also read | Cardiologist shares 'jadoo diet for weight loss', assures you'll shed at least 7 kg in 1 month without starving yourself Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is known to follow a strict diet to stay in shape and be healthy. (File Photo/AP and Freepik)

In a July 10, 2019 report, South China Morning Post provided a breakdown of the diet, and said, “Sources claim Kate Middleton went on the Dukan Diet before the royal wedding with Prince William and after her pregnancy to shed excess weight. With numerous diet regimens to choose from, what makes this European diet so appealing?”

Some experts have raised concerns about the diet's safety, due to its restrictive nature. Therefore, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting this or any new diet. That said, ahead is everything you should know about the Dukan Diet.

What are the 4 phases of the Dukan Diet?

The diet consists of four phases, each with specific guidelines and restrictions. Consuming oat bran is a crucial part of the diet, with varying amounts required in each phase. “The Dukan Diet will redesign your eating habits and help you permanently stabilise your weight,” as per the Dukan Diet website, which lists the following four phases of the diet:

1. Attack Phase: This initial phase involves eating only protein-rich foods for 1-7 days, depending on weight loss goals. Allowed foods include lean meats, fish, eggs, and low-fat dairy products. You'll also need to consume 6-8 cups of water daily and take 1.5 tablespoons of oat bran.

2. Cruise Phase: In this phase, you'll introduce vegetables to your diet, along with protein-rich foods. This phase can last several weeks. Recommended daily activities include 30 minutes of brisk walking and taking 2 tablespoons of oat bran.

3. Consolidation Phase: Gradually introduce other foods to your diet, but still maintain some restrictions. This phase is split into two halves, with the first half being stricter than the second. You'll take 2 tablespoons of oat bran daily.

4. Stabilisation Phase: Focus on maintaining weight loss by following the ‘Attack Phase’ diet one day a week and taking 3 tablespoons of oat bran daily.

Foods allowed on the Dukan Diet

Lean meats, fish, eggs, and low-fat dairy products are staples of the Dukan Diet. The diet restricts carbohydrate intake, focusing on protein-rich foods and vegetables.

“During his research, Pierre Dukan identified 100 allowed foods that contain the essential nutrients for our bodies that have tremendous benefits and are rich in protein, low in carbohydrates and fat. You can eat as much as you want from the Dukan Diet food list during the four phases of the Dukan Diet,” according to the note on the official website.

For complete details of the '68 pure proteins' like chicken and tofu to be eaten during the Attack Phase, '32 vegetables starting from the Cruise phase', and ‘more foods allowed on the Dukan Diet’, click here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.