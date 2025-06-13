Cardiologist shares 'jadoo diet for weight loss', assures you'll shed at least 7 kg in 1 month without starving yourself

Losing weight without a strict diet is possible. In the July 20, 2024 episode of The Gaurav Thakur Show, Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, shared details of his 'jadoo diet (magic diet) for weight loss'. It is a plant-based weight loss plan that promises to help you shed at least 7 kilograms in just a month while reducing cholesterol levels. Also read | Forget 10,000 steps! This simple 30-minute Japanese walking routine may be better than hours at gym By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can achieve weight loss without feeling deprived or restricted. (Freepik)

Tips to help you achieve your weight loss goals

This diet focuses on simple, wholesome foods and smart combinations to promote weight loss and overall health. It helps you enter a calorie deficit without feeling starved and allows your body to break fat naturally.

Explaining key components of his 'jadoo diet for weight loss', Dr Chhajer said in Hindi, “It is a very simple concept: if we fill our stomachs with high-calorie food, our weight will increase, but if we fill with low-calorie food, we will not be hungry and our weight will not increase.”

He said, “So in jaadu diet, we give a selection of low-calorie foods. You don't have to stay hungry. In fact, you should eat well, but stick to these low-calorie foods like fruits, vegetables and salads... this leads to rapid weight loss without depriving your body of food. 7 kg weight loss in a month is assured, and that too without any extra cost.”

Here's what to eat

He added, “Have black tea and lots of fruits. Then for lunch, have dal with raw vegetables by combining dal (like moong or masoor) with cucumber, beetroot, and carrot for protein, and other nutrients. For dinner, have soup with salad and boiled vegetable. This is just for a month: you don't have to follow this forever. You can lose about 10-20 kg with this diet in around 3 months. I recently met a patient in Kolkata, she was 86 kg and now she weighs 62 kg by just following this diet. Jaadu diet works wonderfully.”

A well-planned vegetarian diet can be an effective way to lose weight. Click here for another sample vegetarian meal plan shared by a weight loss coach on Instagram.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.