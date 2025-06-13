Want to lose 10 kg in 3 months? Fitness coach shares vegetarian diet plan for weight loss: Paneer bhurji to soya pulao

A 'weight loss coach', who goes by the name The Conscious Yogi, 'lost 20 kg with simple home cooked food and home workouts'. On June 12, she took to Instagram to ask her followers: “Want to lose 10 kg in 3 months?” She then told them to try her 1650-calorie vegetarian meal plan to see results. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’ Paneer bhurji is a popular Indian dish made with scrambled paneer (Indian cottage cheese), spices, and vegetables. Here's a sample veg meal plan that incorporates paneer bhurji for weight loss and protein. (Freepik)

In her 'vegetarian diet plan for weight loss' with '1650 calories, 112 gram protein, 163 gram carbs and 65 gram fat', she suggested this:

Breakfast: 292 calories

150ml cup milk/milk tea/ milk coffee (no sugar)

45 gram besan cheela with 100 gram grated veggie + mint chutney + 5 gram ghee

Mid-morning snack: 187 calories

100 gram Greek yoghurt + 5/6 mixed nuts

Lunch: 630 calories

45 gram wheat/rice + 150grams veggie and 100 gram paneer bhurji + 30 gram choley + 5 gram ghee

Evening snack: 120 calories

1 scoop whey protein powder + 100 gram fruit (apple/ watermelon/ guava/ chickoo/ grapes)

Dinner: 385 calories

40 gram rice + 150 gram mixed veggie and 40 gram soya chunk pulao + 5 gram ghee

More tips

A well-planned vegetarian diet can be a great way to lose weight and improve overall health. Here's a sample 7-day vegetarian diet plan for weight loss that nutritionist Neha Parihar shared on Instagram in December 2024. She said her meal plan is well-balanced as it also involves adequate hydration by incorporating detoxifying water. Neha added this meal plan can help you ‘lose 10 kg in just 8 days’.

