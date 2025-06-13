Want to lose 10 kg in 3 months? Fitness coach shares vegetarian diet plan for weight loss: Paneer bhurji to soya pulao
A well-planned vegetarian diet can be an effective way to lose weight. Here's a sample vegetarian meal plan shared by a weight loss coach on Instagram.
A 'weight loss coach', who goes by the name The Conscious Yogi, 'lost 20 kg with simple home cooked food and home workouts'. On June 12, she took to Instagram to ask her followers: “Want to lose 10 kg in 3 months?” She then told them to try her 1650-calorie vegetarian meal plan to see results. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’
In her 'vegetarian diet plan for weight loss' with '1650 calories, 112 gram protein, 163 gram carbs and 65 gram fat', she suggested this:
Breakfast: 292 calories
150ml cup milk/milk tea/ milk coffee (no sugar)
45 gram besan cheela with 100 gram grated veggie + mint chutney + 5 gram ghee
Mid-morning snack: 187 calories
100 gram Greek yoghurt + 5/6 mixed nuts
Lunch: 630 calories
45 gram wheat/rice + 150grams veggie and 100 gram paneer bhurji + 30 gram choley + 5 gram ghee
Evening snack: 120 calories
1 scoop whey protein powder + 100 gram fruit (apple/ watermelon/ guava/ chickoo/ grapes)
Dinner: 385 calories
40 gram rice + 150 gram mixed veggie and 40 gram soya chunk pulao + 5 gram ghee
More tips
A well-planned vegetarian diet can be a great way to lose weight and improve overall health. Here's a sample 7-day vegetarian diet plan for weight loss that nutritionist Neha Parihar shared on Instagram in December 2024. She said her meal plan is well-balanced as it also involves adequate hydration by incorporating detoxifying water. Neha added this meal plan can help you ‘lose 10 kg in just 8 days’.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.