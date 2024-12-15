Menu Explore
Want to lose 10 kg in 8 weeks? Nutritionist shares 7-day vegetarian diet plan to help you reach your weight loss goals

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 15, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Nutritionist shared detailed vegetarian diet plan that involves everything, from detoxifying water to mid-morning cravings. Scroll down to take notes.

Sticking to the diet plan requires discpline. (Shutterstock)
Sticking to the diet plan requires discpline. (Shutterstock)

Losing weight requires a multifaceted approach, focusing on creating a healthy lifestyle by balancing diet and exercise. Among these, diet plays a cornerstone role in any weight loss journey, with protein being a fundamental component of most plans. But what if you're a vegetarian? Neha Parihar recently shared a 7-day vegetarian diet plan on Instagram, outlining how to lose 10 kilograms in just 8 weeks. The plan was meticulous and well-balanced as it also involved adequate hydration by incoporating detoxifying water.

Here’s the 7 day plan that she recommended:

Day 1

Start the first day with ajwain water and a mix of nuts. For Breakfast have black chana chaat, followed by a banana for mid-morning cravings. Neha suggested rice, vegetables, curry, curd, and salad for lunch. While for a light snack, buttermilk can be included. Dinner includes boiled sprout chaat, and the day ends with a glass of lukewarm water before bed.

Day 2

On day two, begin by drinking jeera water and having a mix of sunflower and pumpkin seeds. For breakfast, Neha recommended a nutritious vegetable quinoa upma. Mid-morning cravings can be satisfied with fresh papaya cubes. Lunch includes a wholesome combination of dal, quinoa, and sauteed vegetables. For a snack, enjoy fresh coconut water. Dinner includes a delicious besan cheela paired with mint chutney, and before bed, as usual, finish the day with a glass of lukewarm water.

Day 3

On day three, begin the morning with warm ajwain water and five soaked almonds. For breakfast, enjoy besan carrot cheela topped with vegetables. For a mid-morning snack, have a refreshing orange. Lunch consists of vegetable khichdi made with brown rice and moong dal, paired with cucumber raita. A healthy snack of roasted chana (30g) is perfect for the late afternoon. Dinner has a low-oil mixed vegetable curry paired with bajra roti, and before hitting the sack, sip on warm tulsi water to complete the day.

Day 4

Now going onto the fourth day, as usual, start the morning strong with ajwain water and a seed mixture. For breakfast, Neha suggested a delicious boiled rajma makhana chaat. For a small mid-morning bite, enjoy a fresh guava. For lunch have a healthy stir-fry tofu rice, onion raita, and dal. For a light snack, buttermilk is a great option. Dinner consists of a bowl of boiled and steamed vegetables, complemented by grilled paneer. Before bedtime, drink green tea.

Day 5

Start the day with a detoxifying drink of turmeric-black pepper water paired with a nutrient-rich nut mixture of almonds and walnuts. For breakfast, Neha recommended all-time classic soft, steamed ragi idlis served with sambhar and coconut chutney. As a mid-morning treat, enjoy an apple with its skin for added fibre. For lunch, savour a hearty plate of rajma, rice, and a crunchy cabbage slaw. A delicious flaxseed laddoo serves as a perfect snack to keep energy levels up. For dinner, enjoy a crispy ragi dosa with tangy tomato chutney, and have a cup of cumin-fennel-coriander tea before bed.

Day 6

Continuing to the six-day and keeping the streak strong with proper hydration and nutrition, Neha suggested to begin your morning with a rejuvenating glass of methi water followed by a nourishing seed mixture. For breakfast, have a wholesome oats paneer cheela, packed with protein and tangy flavour. Mid-morning cravings again can be satisfied with a banana. For Lunch have rice, spinach dal, curd, and a fresh salad. For a snack, eat rajma chaat. Dinner includes a hearty dal paired with millet pulav. As you finish the day, sip a cup of cumin, fennel, and coriander tea."

Day 7

On day seven, kickstart your morning with soothing sauf water and a handful of pumpkin seeds. For breakfast, indulge in a vegetable besan paneer cheela served with peanut chutney. Mid-morning is the perfect time to enjoy a ripe pear. Lunch features a flavorful rajma curry paired with quinoa and a refreshing mixed vegetable salad drizzled with lime. For a satisfying snack, enjoy 30g of roasted chana. Dinner includes a delicious, low-oil baingan bharta with multigrain roti, and to close the day, sip on warm jeera water before bed.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

