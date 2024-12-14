Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'the most underrated weight loss hack'

‘When the why is strong, the how becomes easy’

He wrote, “The most underrated weight loss hack is having a strong why: Why do you want to lose weight? If your answer is 'I want to look better' or 'I want to feel better'... that is not going to be enough to get you out of bed in the morning.”

He added, “Why do you want to look better? Why do you want to feel better? If your reason for wanting to lose weight is not stronger than your desire to eat BS (bulls***) food all the time, it does not matter what kind of 'diet' you are on. You are likely to quit the same way I did for six consecutive years. When the why is strong, the how becomes easy.”

Weight loss tips and tricks

Need more suggestions for weight loss? Nutritionist and weight loss coach Renu Rakheja recently shared her 'weight loss cheat codes' that she wished she had known when she was 34. She's 54 now.

According to her, something as simple as cutting down on empty liquid calories and adding more protein to your diet can help you lose weight. She rounded up some of the best and most effective weight loss tips and tricks you can implement into your routine right now at no extra cost.

Check them out:

1. Cutting liquid calories (this includes alcohol)

2. Stop fearing fats (Your body needs healthy fats)

3. 3-2-1 sleep method (Secret to better rest and weight loss)

4. Stop dieting (especially crash dieting)

5. 30 gm of fibre (Supports digestion and satiety)

6. Prioritise protein (Boosts metabolism and fuels muscles)

7. Eat similar meals (Simplify your routine for better results)

8. Strength training is key (Boost your metabolism and stay strong)

9. Stay positive (Progress over perfection or motivation)

10. Best dessert: Greek yoghurt with fruits (Satisfy your sweet tooth the healthy way)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.