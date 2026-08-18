Trying to lighten hair at home? Hairdressing expert Samantha Kochhar warns of the 9 common mistakes that people make

Trying to lighten your hair at home can be a mix of excitement and nerves. Honestly, it's empowering to take things into your own hands, but one wrong move and you might end up with dried-out, uneven hair that’s hard to fix. These days, with endless tutorials and box dyes everywhere, many people skip the salon and try it themselves. But hair lightening isn’t just another self-care routine; it’s a chemical process, and even small mistakes can make a mess of things. 9 Common Mistakes People Make When Trying To Lighten Hair At Home (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

What are some common mistakes made when lightening hair? Chief Hairdressing Expert Samantha Kochhar, Managing Director of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, shares some common slip-ups people make and what you can do instead:

1. Not considering your starting color People often forget where their hair journey actually begins. If you've got dark hair and want to go platinum blonde in one go, good luck—you'll probably end up with orange or patchy results. Hair that's already dyed or chemically treated won't behave like “virgin” hair. Ignoring that fact sets you up for disappointment.

2. Grabbing the strongest product There's this idea that if you want light hair fast, you need the strongest bleach possible. Not true. Stronger formulas can burn and break your hair if you don't know what you're doing. Choose the right product for your hair type and how much you want to lighten, not just whatever says “extra strength.”

3. Skipping the strand test It feels like an annoying step, but skipping the strand test is basically flying blind. That tiny test tells you how your hair will react, how long to leave the bleach on, and what kind of results to expect. Save yourself some stress and do it.

4. Sloppy application If you’ve seen someone with leopard spots or uneven color, chances are they applied bleach without sectioning their hair. Roots process faster since your scalp is warm. You need to work in sections; otherwise, you'll end up with a mess.

5. Overprocessing Some people leave bleach on forever, thinking it'll lighten their hair. In reality, the longer you leave it on, the drier and weaker your hair gets. Once your hair reaches its limit, more time won't make it lighter, just brittler.

6. Neglecting hair care If your hair already feels rough or fried, lightening will only exaggerate the damage. And don’t stop after the bleach! Regular hydration and repair are a must to keep your hair from feeling like straw afterward.

7. Expecting miracle results overnight Big changes usually take several sessions, especially with dark hair. Trying to skip ahead and do everything at once sets you up for massive damage. Go slow and give your hair time to recover.

8. Forgetting about toner When you lift your color, don’t be surprised by brassy yellow or orange hues. That's totally normal. To bring your hair back to a natural-looking shade, use a toner to neutralize those warm tones. Skipping this step is why a lot of DIY color looks, well, unfinished.

9. Trusting random advice online There's no shortage of internet “experts,” but most of them don’t know your hair history or texture. What worked in someone else’s video could wreck your hair. It’s way better to tailor your plan than to chase trends.

DIY hair lightening isn’t impossible; you need patience and a plan. Focus on what your hair actually needs and don’t rush the process. When in doubt, play it safe. Healthy hair always wins over damage, no matter what shade you’re after.