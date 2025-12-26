Reddit defends Deepika Padukone as Dhruv Rathee claims she has got skin lightening treatments: ‘How hateful is this’

After criticising Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has mentioned his wife and actor Deepika Padukone in his latest video, claiming she has got skin lightning treatment done. And social media users have jumped to Deepika’s defence, saying he needs to stop targeting her. In his new video, titled The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, Dhruv Rathee mentioned the name of Deepika Padukone.

What Dhruv Rathee said

In his new video, titled The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, Dhruv Rathee mentioned names of several actors from Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra, claiming that they all have got skin lightning treatment done.

“Ek badi lambi list hai yahan par actresses ki jinka career ke shuruwat mein rang thodha dark dhikai deta tha lekin aajkal kafi light dikhai deta hai... Jab inse pucha jaata hai ke aisa kaise hogaya yeh bolti hai ke phele yeh dhoop mein zyada rehti thi ab nahi rehti isliye dheere dheere inka rang saaf hua hai... By the way, inmein se kuch actresses skin whitening cream ki ad karti hai... Fair skin ka raaz na toh koi cream hai na koi dhoop se bachna, reality hai glutathione injections jo skin lightening ka popular tareeka hai ,” Dhruv is seen saying in the video.

It loosely translates to, “There’s a very long list of actresses who, at the beginning of their careers, appeared to have a slightly darker complexion, but nowadays look much fairer. When they are asked how this happened, they say that earlier they used to spend a lot of time in the sun, but now they don’t, and that’s why their complexion gradually became lighter. By the way, some of these actresses also endorse skin-whitening creams. The secret behind fair skin is neither any cream nor staying away from the sun. The reality is glutathione injections, which have become a popular method for skin lightening.”

Deepika’s fans defend her

Dhruv posted the video on YouTube on Thursday, following which it surfaced on Reddit, where Deepika’s fans gathered around to defend her.

“The lighting helps and editing also happens in Final Cut . I don’t think she got any treatments,” one wrote, with another sharing, “First of all I do think the left side era Deepika was into bronzer and tanning. Look at her younger pics, she wasn't thaaat dark. Barely medium skin tone. So she was just likely following the tan fashion trend of the 2000s in few of her looks like Aishwarya did for Dhoom 2 (or girl just got tanned cuz people with melanin can have their skin tone change like 5 shades based on sun exposure and skin care. I thought avg Indians would know that.”

One commented, “So he's comparing the extremes here”, with one writing, “According to me its just lighting and better camera picture quality. She is not fairer than before. Her skin colour is the same. If you see candid pictures like airport ones you realize that both Deepika and Ranveer are more / less same complexion and Ranveer is dusky, so must be Deepika... I believe that once you reach a certain stage in your career , then you can make demands to the camera people/lighting people/director : that you need to be shown in a flattering way on screen which includes the complexion.”

“Well he was against dhurandar soo ya naturally he chose the best target,” one wrote, with another writing, “Blame ??? Dude its her life she can do wtevva she feels like.”

“From criticizing a good film to criticizing a good actress. How much hateful is this?” one wondered. Another social media user shared, “It is her wish. If she wants her skin to be fair, she has every right to get it done. Who the f gave him rights to comment on her?”

“Wtf. he’s lost respect from me today. women can do whatever they want,” one wrote. Another explained, “Dude it's just that people start doing basic skin care and using sunscreens....and the other effect is of makeup and lightings.....I looked like Deepika's colour 7 yrs ago...now i naturally changed because my true skin came out after doing skincare properly .”

In his previous video, Dhruv accused Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which is led by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, of being a propaganda-driven vehicle that peddles lies and falsehoods. Dhruv, in the video, titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’, said, “Well-made propaganda is more dangerous. Films like The Taj Story and The Bengal Films were not dangerous, kyunki wo bakwaas films thi (because they were bad films). But Dhurandhar is an engaging film.” The video got a lot of backlash from Ranveer’s fans.