Anupama Parameswaran says she broke down at Paradha promotions due to ex-boyfriend; it was not a stunt: ‘I was mocked’
Actor Anupama Parameswaran received varied reactions after she broke down while promoting Paradha last year. She reveals what really happened.
Actor Anupama Parameswaran has been revealing it all about being in a relationship with an unnamed person for the last two years. She talked about breaking down while promoting her Telugu film Paradha last year, revealing that she was s**t-shamed before the press meet. While fans have come to the conclusion that she’s speaking about Dhruv Vikram, she didn’t name anyone.
Anupama Parameswaran on breaking down at Paradha meet
On Dhyan Varma’s YouTube channel, Anupama stated that she pretended to be okay for two years, except for on one occasion. “Imagine your own boyfriend s**t-shaming you before you go onto a stage. For two years of my life, I’ve been constantly pretending that I’m okay. The person you are talking to right now is the same person I am everywhere. I don’t wear a mask and walk out of the home. For the last two years, I’ve been pretending to be okay. And once I did not,” she said.
Describing what happened, she further said, “I was sitting wearing a red chudidar at a promotional event for Paradha. I started crying when a journalist asked me a question. I’m not someone who cries on stage, no matter how difficult the situation is. It’s because I was told the most awful things a woman can hear. A person who was supposed to protect me was destroying me. People mocked me for that. They said I was playing a sympathy card, or it was part of the promotions. It had nothing to do with Paradha. It was about what I was going through in my real life.”
What happened at the Paradha event?
In August 2025, Anupama was promoting Paradha with director Praveen Kandregula. During a Q&A with the press, she broke down and started crying. Her team calmed her down, handed her tissues and water. When the press kept asking her why she was getting emotional, she brushed it off by saying that it wasn’t easy to shoot and promote a female-led film like hers. Her team also tried to play it off as if that’s why she was down. Anupama recovered and continued to promote the film instead of leaving. Fans dug out the video of her breaking down after she spoke up.
Dhruv and Anupama starred together in Mari Selvaraj’s 2025 sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan. Rumours of them dating first surfaced in early 2025, when fans claimed to have found an unverified picture of them kissing and a shared Spotify playlist. The couple soon added fire to the rumours with their appearances at award shows. In July this year, Anupama returned to social media after a break and sparked break-up rumours, which she has now confirmed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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