Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release: When and where to watch Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran's sports drama

Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release: Mari Selvaraj’s sports action drama film, Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, was released in theatres on October 17. The film is getting a digital release more than a month after its theatrical release. Know when and where to watch it on OTT. Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release: Dhruv Vikram plays kabaddi player in the Mari Selvaraj film.

When and where to watch Bison Kaalamaadan on OTT

Applause Entertainment, one of the producers of Bison Kaalamaadan, announced on social media that the film will stream on Netflix from November 21 in all South Indian languages and Hindi. Sharing a poster of Dhruv from the film, they wrote, “Kabaddi might just be a sport to you. But to Kittan, Kabaddi is his entire life. Watch Bison on Netflix, out 21 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #BisonOnNetflix.” The film is still running in theatres and will get a digital release more than a month after its theatrical release.

About Bison Kaalamaadan

Bison Kaalamaadan is a sports action drama written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. Apart from Dhruv and Anupama, the film stars Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan and Azhagam Perumal. The film is based on the life of kabaddi player and Arjuna awardee Manathi Ganesan. Manathi used to be called the ‘bullock’ in his prime.

Bison tells the story of Kittan Velusamy, played by Dhruv, who hails from a socially oppressed caste in Tamil Nadu. He battles caste prejudice, violent feuds, and familial resistance as he aspires to represent India in kabaddi at the Asian Games. Pasupathy plays his protective father, Veluswamy, and Anupama plays his lover, Raani. Bison Kaalamaadan received mostly good reviews after its release and collected over ₹70 crore worldwide in its lifetime.