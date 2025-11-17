Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release: When and where to watch Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran's sports drama

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Nov 17, 2025 06:43 pm IST

Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release: Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer was released in theatres on October 17. 

Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release: Mari Selvaraj’s sports action drama film, Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, was released in theatres on October 17. The film is getting a digital release more than a month after its theatrical release. Know when and where to watch it on OTT.

Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release: Dhruv Vikram plays kabaddi player in the Mari Selvaraj film.
Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release: Dhruv Vikram plays kabaddi player in the Mari Selvaraj film.

When and where to watch Bison Kaalamaadan on OTT

Applause Entertainment, one of the producers of Bison Kaalamaadan, announced on social media that the film will stream on Netflix from November 21 in all South Indian languages and Hindi. Sharing a poster of Dhruv from the film, they wrote, “Kabaddi might just be a sport to you. But to Kittan, Kabaddi is his entire life. Watch Bison on Netflix, out 21 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #BisonOnNetflix.” The film is still running in theatres and will get a digital release more than a month after its theatrical release.

About Bison Kaalamaadan

Bison Kaalamaadan is a sports action drama written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. Apart from Dhruv and Anupama, the film stars Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan and Azhagam Perumal. The film is based on the life of kabaddi player and Arjuna awardee Manathi Ganesan. Manathi used to be called the ‘bullock’ in his prime.

Bison tells the story of Kittan Velusamy, played by Dhruv, who hails from a socially oppressed caste in Tamil Nadu. He battles caste prejudice, violent feuds, and familial resistance as he aspires to represent India in kabaddi at the Asian Games. Pasupathy plays his protective father, Veluswamy, and Anupama plays his lover, Raani. Bison Kaalamaadan received mostly good reviews after its release and collected over 70 crore worldwide in its lifetime.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Bison Kaalamaadan OTT release: When and where to watch Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran's sports drama
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On