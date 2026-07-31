Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch date locked ahead of September 4 release, bhaukaal begins soon | Exclusive

The source reveals, “The countdown to the big-screen takeover begins. After setting the internet buzzing with the teaser, the makers are now gearing up to unveil the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie on August 11 offering audiences their most expansive glimpse yet into the world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release.”

A source close to the film tells Hindustan Times that the trailer will be launched on August 11. It will be a grand event in the presence of all the actors.

Mirzapur is set to see a new era unfold as the world prepares itself for the most exciting one yet. After generating buzz with the release of the first teaser, the team behind the project is all geared up to unveil the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie , giving fans an even more detailed look at it. The ever-popular crime saga, set in the heartland of India, is set to make its leap from the small screen to the big screen. And Hindustan Times has all the details on when to expect the trailer.

Teaser details The recently released teaser brought back some familiar faces like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu. One of the most surprising things about the teaser was that Jitendra Kumar will be playing the character of Bablu Pandit bringing back the character in a whole new avatar. Another actor to join in the film is Ravi Kishan who further enhances the Mirzapur universe with his addition.

According to the teaser, this is the origin story and is set in 2018, that is before and along with the first season of Mirzapur. So, in this film, we will see that Munna, who dies in season 2, is very much alive. Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is worried about his son Munna not being the perfect heir to his throne. On the other hand, the Pandit brothers, played by Ali Fazal and Jitendra, will be working hard towards dismantling the empire of Munna and crowning themselves as the king of Mirzapur.

Though the story will continue from where Mirzapur Season 1 ended in 2018, the film is all set to depict an untold story of Mirzapur that will be made specifically for the big screen. As compared to the previous one, there will be much more grandeur in the making, from Purvanchal roads to Rajasthan deserts, the world of Mirzapur is all set for the big screen.

The cast also includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan, who come together for this new chapter in the franchise.