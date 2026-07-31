Who plays Lord Vishnu in Ramayana? Trailer sparks fan theories around Ranbir Kapoor and Sourabh Raaj Jain

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is the latest addition to the long line of retellings that have shaped Indian popular culture over the decades, from films and television shows to animation, with Ramanand Sagar's television series remaining the most iconic. Now that the trailer is out, fans have begun dissecting every frame, with one particular mystery dominating the conversation. While Ranbir Kapoor is confirmed to play both Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama—two avatars of Lord Vishnu—a blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse of Lord Vishnu himself has sparked speculation over who has been cast in the role. Ramayana trailer mystery: Is Lord Vishnu played by Ranbir Kapoor or Saurabh Raaj Jain?

Fans believe it could be Saurabh Raaj Jain One of the names that have been widely shared is that of Sourabh Raaj Jain. He gained fame after his role as Lord Krishna in the Mahabharat TV show. As a result of his long-standing roles in the mythological genre, people think that the actor who plays Lord Vishnu in the trailer is none other than Sourabh Raaj Jain himself.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Is that Saurabh Raj Jain as Lord Vishnu in the Ramayana??” Another one said, “The major plus point from the trailer Sourabh Raj Jain as Lord Vishnu. Can't wait for Mohit Raina as Shiva. #Ramayana.”

Could Ranbir Kapoor be playing Lord Vishnu too? Many people believe Lord Vishnu will be essayed by Ranbir Kapoor. The reason for this is that he is already playing Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama, who considered the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. One has seen them together on screen in the trailer itself. Many people pointed out that the animation seen in the movie trailer was still under process, and the finished version would resemble Ranbir.

One fan on X said, “This is a WIP visual. In reality, LordVishnu will look like Ranbir Kapoor by the time the movie releases. They rushed to get this shot completed, which is why it is looking like this.”