Anupama Parameswaran harassed online by 20-year-old girl morphing pictures, spreading rumours; actor files complaint

Actor Anupama Parameswaran took to her Instagram to reveal cyberbullying she has faced recently at the hands of a 20-year-old girl. The actor stated that she has filed a cyber complaint and will be taking legal action, though she has chosen not to reveal the bully’s identity. Here’s what happened. Anupama Parameswaran warned of strict legal action after the incident with the cyber bully.

Anupama Parameswaran files complaint against cyberbully

Anupama shared a note on her Instagram detailing the online bullying she faced recently by an Instagram account. She wrote, “An Instagram account was circulating extremely inappropriate and false content about me, my family, and even tagging my friends and co-actors. The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations – it was deeply distressing to see such targeted harassment online.”

Anupama stated that further investigation revealed that the same individual had created multiple fake accounts with the agenda to ‘spread hate’ and comment ‘malicious content’ on anything related to her. After filing a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in her hometown, Kerala, it turned out that the perpetrator was a 20-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu. The actor has chosen not to disclose her identity due to her age.

Anupama to proceed with legal action against 20-year-old

“However, I am sharing this incident to make one thing very clear – owning a smartphone or having access to social media platforms does not give anyone the right to harass, defame or spread hatred against others. Every action online leaves a trace, and accountability will follow,” wrote Anupama.

She also added that she has proceeded with legal action, so the 20-year-old will be facing consequences. She ended the note with, “Being an actor or public figure does not strip away basic rights. Cyberbullying is a punishable offence – and accountability is real.”

Recent work

This year, Anupama starred in Dragon and Bison Kaalamaadan in Tamil, Paradha and Kishkindhapuri in Telugu, and JSK: Janaki V v/s State of Kerala and The Pet Detective in Malayalam. She will soon star in a Tamil film titled Lockdown.