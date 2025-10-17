Bison Kaalamaadan Twitter review: Fans call Mari Selvaraj's drama hard-hitting, hail Dhruv Vikram's performance

Bison Kaalamaadan Twitter review: Social media is ablaze with reactions to Bison Kaalamaadan, and early viewers are calling it one of the most powerful Tamil films of the year. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film stars Dhruv Vikram in a breakout performance that’s earning widespread acclaim. From its political undertones to its emotional punch, Bison Kaalamaadan has clearly left an impact on audiences. Bison Kaalamaadan Twitter review: Early reactions praise its powerful storytelling and performances, particularly highlighting Dhruv Vikram's breakout role.

Fan hail Dhruv Vikram as 'a new star rises'

A fan raved, “A new star rises in Kollywood! #Bison #DhruvVikram delivers an outstanding performance, and it truly feels like #MariSelvaraj’s powerful work. The story is wonderfully crafted, with every character beautifully written and brilliantly portrayed by the cast. ONE OF THE BEST 2025!”

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “#Bison – Review! @mari_selvaraj strikes again with a story that hits deep, power, politics & passion collide on the field. #DhruvVikram’s performance is fire throughout! One of the most impactful films of the year!”

Early premiere reactions were also glowing. One viewer tweeted, “#Bison. Positive response from the premiere show. Looks like another good one from #MariSelvaraj about inequality & politics with a sports backdrop. #Dhruv’s performance is getting lauded. Waiting to watch the film tomorrow.”

The writing and performances have been standout highlights across reviews. A user wrote, “#Bison movie review One of the finest writings from @mari_selvaraj. #DhruvVikram puts his full effort top-class acting. #Pasupathy’s role was top-notch. Waiting for State Award and National Award nominations, sure!”

Another fan praised the film’s balance and nuance, saying, “Great acting, music, and visuals! Of course, the movie deals with caste issues in society, but this time Mari showcased mistakes and impact from both sides, which makes Bison so special. I can’t say this is Mari’s best, but it’s one more great addition to his filmography.”

While most reactions were glowing, some offered constructive takes: “#Bison. Decent 1st half followed by a fantastic 2nd half. Last 30 mins is the highlight of the film. Entire cast stellar performances but Pasupathy was the standout. Technically sound film. Action choreography felt repetitive, and a few places in the first half could’ve been trimmed.”

About Bison Kaalamaadan

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Bison stars Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, and a strong ensemble cast. Set against a sports and rural backdrop, the film explores themes of inequality, power dynamics, and identity through the struggles of a young athlete confronting societal barriers.