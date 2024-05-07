Mari Selvaraj denies that Dhruv Vikram’s Bison Kaalamaadan is a biopic; says film revolves around kabaddi

It was announced on Monday that actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran are teaming up with director Mari Selvaraj for their next film titled Bison Kaalamaadan. The filmmakers launched the film the same day, releasing a poster to make the announcement. While there were rumours that the film is a biopic, Mari denied the same in an interview to TOI. (Also Read: Bison Kaalamaadan: Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran’s sports film with Mari Selvaraj gets a title) Dhruv Vikram in the first-look of Bison.

‘Bison is a fictional film’

Talking to the publication from Tirunelveli, where they’re shooting for the film, Mari said it is not a biopic. He stated, “This film will revolve around kabaddi, but contrary to reports, it is not a biopic but a fictional one. We will shoot a 60-day schedule here, then move to Chennai for the remaining portions.” Some reports claimed that Bison was a biopic based on real-life events. However, Mari, known for making hard-hitting films like Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal, denied the same.

Dhruv preps for Bison

On Sunday, Dhruv and Vikram’s manager, Suryanarayanan took to X (formerly Twitter) to sing praises about the actor. He shared, “I surprised to see Dhruv Vikram’s dedication, hard work and patience like his father Chiyaan Vikram. With the blessings of God, with the blessings of his family with the blessings of millions of fans and with the blessings of all of yours, there is no doubt that Dhruv Vikram will shine as the biggest star in the Indian film industry.”

About Bison

Pa Ranjith is on-board the film as one of the film’s producers. The film will see music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and costumes by Aegan Ekambaram. Apart from Dhruv and Anupama, the film stars Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan.

Dhruv was last seen in the 2022 film Mahaan, which also starred Vikram. He sang Odiyamma for the 2023 Telugu film Hi Nanna with Shruti Haasan. Anupama was last seen in Tillu Square in Telugu. She will also be seen in Paradha in the same language, apart from JSK in Malayalam.