Director Mari Selvaraj takes part in flood relief work with Udayanidhi Stalin, rescues more than 60 people

Director Mari Selvaraj, who has made acclaimed films like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, was seen in Tirunelveli, rescuing stranded people in the floods. Northeast Monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu in the last few days. Owing to the low atmospheric circulation, the Tamiraparani river has flooded due to continuous rains for the last 2 days, along with the districts of Nellai and Thoothukudi. In this situation, Mari Selvaraj accompanied Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin for the rescue efforts. (Also read: Lingusamy: Vijay was the first choice for Sandakozhi but he said no because of Rajkiran's character arc) Mari Selvaraj takes part in the rescue efforts in Tirunelveli.

Mari Selvaraj takes part in rescue efforts

Several pictures and videos of the director have surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). Mari Selvaraj was among the first celebrities to take part in the relief efforts in the affected areas. Tirunelveli also marks his hometown and he was spotted with the rescue mission team on Monday. The director even interacted with the media and said that there were several interior villages which were still inaccessible by boats. Mari Selvaraj, along with the team, has reportedly rescued more than 100 people, who were unable to come out due to floods in Karunkulam and Muthalangurichi areas with the help of boats.

In this regard, Mari Selvaraj said on his X page, “More than 60 people who were trapped at the Karungulam bus stop have been rescued. The people of Muthalangurichi have also been rescued. It is difficult to enter the next villages as the speed of the flood is not slowing down.. People should be brave and safe until dawn."

The Meteorological Center has issued red alert for southern districts today. Most of these 4 districts have been inundated due to unprecedented rains. The daily lives of people have been severely affected due to the inundation of flood water, especially in the houses.

Mari Selvaraj's last film was this year's Maamannan. The film starred Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh. Earlier this year, he announced his next project with Dhanush. He and Mari Selvaraj had previously worked together in Tamil action-drama Karnan (2021). Dhanush called the reunion a prestigious project “for many reasons.” “A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj @wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth (sic),” Dhanush wrote on X.

