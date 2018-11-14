Dhanush showers praise on Pariyerum Perumal, announces next project with Mari Selvaraj

Actor Dhanush recently watched what is being regarded as one of the best Tamil films to have been made in 2018, Pariyerum Perumal. Directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Pa Ranjith, the film speaks about caste-based biases and its influences on the life of a young man. Dhanush also announced that he would be working with Mari Selvaraj next.

He shared, “Finally watched pariyerum perumal. Mind blown.The rawness nd life style shown is so real it feels u r there. congrats 2 d entire team.Also wud like 2 announce dir Mari selvaraj will b doing his next film with me under @theVcreations so excited to work with a talent like him.”

The crew of Pariyerum Perumal responded to Dhanush’s tweet and expressed happiness over Dhanush and Mari’s collaboration. Director Mari responded, “Thank you @dhanushkraja sir for your words about #Pariyerumperumaal n super excited to work with you. Thank u @theVcreations #dhanu sir.”

Actor Kathir, who played the lead role in the film, tweeted in response and said, “Super happy for the great news today!! Superb Combination and I’m very much excited about the project. Congrats @mari_selvaraj Na and thank u so much @dhanushkraja sir and @theVcreations Dhanu sir.”

Dhanush responded, “Good job. Enjoyed your performance and the effort you had put in. All the best for your future endeavours. God bless.”

Pa Ranjith, who produced the film also responded to Dhanush’s tweet and wrote, “This is a great news. My love to Mari who will direct the talented actor Dhanush with support from brother Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations’s.”

Dhanush has multiple projects lined up in the future, including the next two parts of his popular gangster-drama Vada Chennai. He will also be seen in Maari 2 directed by Balaji Mohan and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film Ennai Noki Paayum Thotta. Dhanush is also working on the next directorial in which he will play the lead role.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 16:13 IST